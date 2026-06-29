Two bingo cards and two bingo balls are in the foreground, while the background features a large "SCHOLARSHIP BINGO Night!" text with disco ball and raffle details.
Apo Inc

Hosted by

Apo Inc

About this event

Pearlfect R&B Vibes Scholarship BINGO

500 Pine Valley Dr

Wilmington, NC 28412, USA

General Admission
$50

Excitement is in the air!
Achieving Purposeful Outcomes, Inc. is gearing up for an extraordinary fundraising experience, and you are invited to be part of it. This isn’t just another event—it’s a celebration of purpose, community, and the impact we can make together.


To secure your spot, simply complete the registration form below. Every registration moves us one step closer to advancing our mission and expanding the reach of our work.

Together, we can create a brighter, more compassionate world—one purposeful outcome at a time.

Additional Bingo Cards
$5
Additional Drink Ticket(s)
$10

Beer or Wine

Add a donation for Apo Inc

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!