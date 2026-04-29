Pearls & Pour: A Mother’s Day Eve Gathering

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About this event
Enjoy an exclusive start to the evening with early entry at 5:00 PM for a more intimate tasting experience before doors open to general admission.
This tier includes:
Full Experience + Gift Bag
Join us for the full event from 6:00–9:00 PM.
This tier includes:
Full Experience (No Gift Bag)
Join us for the full event from 6:00–9:00 PM.
This tier includes:
We are honored to reserve a limited number of complimentary tickets for mothers connected to the Jeremiah Program community. This offering is rooted in our shared commitment to supporting, uplifting, and creating joyful, restorative spaces for women and families.
✨ Includes:
• Full access to the Sip & Shuck experience
• Curated wine tasting
• Fresh oysters + food offerings
• Community connection + programming
• Access to the fragrance bar by Scentique
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!