Brown Babies & Books INC.

Hosted by

Brown Babies & Books INC.

About this event

Pearls & Pour: A Mother’s Day Eve Gathering

51 Buffalo Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11233, USA

Soft Life VIP Experience
$125

Enjoy an exclusive start to the evening with early entry at 5:00 PM for a more intimate tasting experience before doors open to general admission.


This tier includes:

  • Early access (5–6 PM) with a private tasting + extended “vibes”
  • Guided tasting of 4 curated wines by Happy Cork Wine Store
  • Oysters + light food offerings
  • Curated Mother’s Day gift bag
  • Priority seating + first pours


General Admission
$90

Full Experience + Gift Bag

Join us for the full event from 6:00–9:00 PM.

This tier includes:

  • Guided tasting of 4 curated wines
  • Oysters + light food offerings
  • Curated Mother’s Day gift bag
  • Access to the full social experience + community gathering


Food + Wine Experience
$70

Full Experience (No Gift Bag)

Join us for the full event from 6:00–9:00 PM.

This tier includes:

  • Guided tasting of 4 curated wines
  • Oysters + light food offerings
  • Access to the full social experience


Jeremiah Program Moms – Community Ticket (Complimentary)
Free

We are honored to reserve a limited number of complimentary tickets for mothers connected to the Jeremiah Program community. This offering is rooted in our shared commitment to supporting, uplifting, and creating joyful, restorative spaces for women and families.


✨ Includes:


• Full access to the Sip & Shuck experience
• Curated wine tasting
• Fresh oysters + food offerings
• Community connection + programming
• Access to the fragrance bar by Scentique


Add a donation for Brown Babies & Books INC.

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