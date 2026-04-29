Pearls & Pour: A Mother’s Day Eve Gathering

We are honored to reserve a limited number of complimentary tickets for mothers connected to the Jeremiah Program community. This offering is rooted in our shared commitment to supporting, uplifting, and creating joyful, restorative spaces for women and families.





✨ Includes:



• Full access to the Sip & Shuck experience

• Curated wine tasting

• Fresh oysters + food offerings

• Community connection + programming

• Access to the fragrance bar by Scentique



