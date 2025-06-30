Pearls and Purpose: Magnifying Our Sisterhood through Collective Action

12156 N Meridian St

Carmel, IN 46032, USA

General Admission
$75

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

White Sponsor
$500

Logo included on event materials, the website, and digital promotions via social media.

Verbal recognition during the event.

Logo displayed at the event venue (smaller placement)

Table Sponsor
$800

Invitation for 2 guests to the VIP reception.

Reserved seating for 8 guests at the event.

Name listed in the event program and on event signage at the venue.

Rose Sponsor
$1,500

Acknowledgement in the opening and closing remarks.

Invitation for 2 guests to the VIP reception.

Reserved seating for 2 guests at the event.

Acknowledgement in event social media posts and website.

Quarter-page ad in the event program.

Smaller logo placement at the event venue.

Sapphire Sponsor
$2,500

Acknowledgement in the opening and closing remarks.

VIP Reception: Invitation for 4 guests to the VIP reception.

Reserved seating for 4 guests at the event. Acknowledgement in event social media posts and website.

Half-page ad in the event program.

Secondary logo placement at the event venue.

Dove Sponsor
$5,000

Acknowledgement in the opening and closing remarks.

Invitation for 6 guests to the VIP reception.

Reserved seating for 6 guests at the event.

Acknowledgement in event social media posts and website.

Full-page ad in the event program.

Primary logo placement on signage at the event venue.

