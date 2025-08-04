GFWC Wewahitchka Woman's Club

GFWC Wewahitchka Woman's Club

Pearls and Purses 2025 Bingo for a Cause

240 Honeyville Pk Dr

Wewahitchka, FL 32465, USA

GROUP TABLE
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grants entry for 8 to the event with access to light snacks. Dobbers and additional tickets available for purchase. Meals are available for purchase.

Sponsor Table
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

VIP Table for 8. Meal included. Recognition during event and facebook posts.

Individual Ticket
$40

Grants entry for 1 to the event with light snacks. Meal is available for additional purchase. Dobbers and additional tickets available for purchase.

Meal option
$6

Can't beat the price for sandwich wrap, pasta salad cup and chips.

