PEARLS Brunch Raffle

Beautiful sunset beach bungalow! This beautiful home is on the Llano Arm of LAKE LBJ. Enjoy the sunset over Packsaddle Mountain while letting all your worries drift away.
Also Wine Tasting for 4 at the amazing Torr Na Loch Winery!
Bring 4-8 people for this experience.
Restrictions:
Available unless already booked. Must redeem by October 26, 2026. Blackout Dates: December 30, 31 2025. January 1, 2026. The month of March. May 15 - September 14, 2026.
Contact Renee Yanta to book: 210-289-9753
Have an amazing time on January 3rd, 2026 with the Spurs! You'll get to see the Spurs take on the Portland Trailblazers from one of the best seats in the house. Also: FREE PARKING!
Go spurs go!
Light up your life with elegance! Bid and win a gorgeous contemporary chandelier of your choosing! Valued up to $700.
This is your chance to win a catered dinner for 8 people. Impeccable service and experience.
Enjoy 1 Chef, 1 Server, Appetizers and a 3-Course Meal. Not valid in Month of April or December.
Authentic Pearl Necklace. 18 Inches. 8.5-9mm chocolate pearls with 14k gold clasp. EXQUISITE.
Two Spurs tickets with VIP parking on March 5, 2026 versus the Pistons! Go Spurs Go!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing