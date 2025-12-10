P.E.A.R.L.S., Inc's Silent Auction

Hosted by
7–10 nights of beachfront accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (each valid for 2 adults, double occupancy). Galley Bay is a tranquil adults-only oasis on Antigua’s northwest coast, featuring serene beaches, award-winning dining, watersports, and a luxurious spa.
Note: All-inclusive nightly supplement and taxes are not included; blackout dates apply.
Enjoy two VIP tickets to next year's Hub City Jazz Festival main event featuring Will Downing and Pieces of a Dream on Sunday, October 4th. This exclusive package includes Green Room access, a chef-prepared dinner, and all-day open bar service. Immerse yourself in a memorable evening of smooth jazz, elevated hospitality, and world-class entertainment.
7–10 nights of waterview suite accommodations for up to 3 Rooms (each valid for 2 adults, double occupancy). The Verandah offers a serene adults-only getaway with pristine white-sand beaches, five pools, nature trails, four restaurants, and a world-class spa.
Note: All-inclusive nightly supplement and taxes are not included; blackout dates apply.
3 hours of private golf lesson for one
