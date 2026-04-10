The Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc.

Hosted by

The Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc.

About this event

Pearls of Excellence Scholarship Celebration

135 Riverside Pkwy

Austell, GA 30168, USA

General Admission
$80

Admission to Scholarship Luncheon

Full Screen Ad
$200

Our most prominent placement for bold visuals. Great way to promote your business or honor a student while supporting our scholarship efforts. Your ad will be displayed during the event and seen by all attendees.”

Half-Screen Ad
$175

This will be a mid-size format ideal for clear messaging and standout graphics to audience. Your ad will be displayed during the event and seen by all attendees.

Quarters Screen Ad
$100

Great option for simple branding to showcase support for scholars.Your ad will be displayed during the event and seen by all attendees.

Patron Listing
$50

Name only recognition celebrating your contribution to the Pearls of Excellence program

Sponsor A Scholar Seat
$40

Sponsor a student, giving them access to an experience that affirms their excellence and have your business or name displayed at their table.

Add a donation for The Twenty Pearls Foundation, Inc.

$

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