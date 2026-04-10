Pearls of Excellence Scholarship Celebration

About this event
Admission to Scholarship Luncheon
Our most prominent placement for bold visuals. Great way to promote your business or honor a student while supporting our scholarship efforts. Your ad will be displayed during the event and seen by all attendees.”
This will be a mid-size format ideal for clear messaging and standout graphics to audience. Your ad will be displayed during the event and seen by all attendees.
Great option for simple branding to showcase support for scholars.Your ad will be displayed during the event and seen by all attendees.
Name only recognition celebrating your contribution to the Pearls of Excellence program
Sponsor a student, giving them access to an experience that affirms their excellence and have your business or name displayed at their table.
$
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