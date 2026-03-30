Hosted by

Pearls Of Hope Foundation

About this event

Pearls of Hope Foundation in partnership with Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. - Lambda Rho Zeta Chapter 42nd Annual Finer Womanhood Scholarship Luncheon Digital Ads

Somerset Inn

2601 W Big Beaver Rd, Troy, MI 48084, USA

Quarter Page Digital Ad
$50

Quarter Page Ad - Please attach the graphic for your advertisement to your email and submit it to [email protected]. If you would like the Lambda Rho Zeta Booklet Committee to design your advertisement for you, please indicate that in your email. An additional $10 design fee will apply.

Half Page Digital Ad
$75

Half Page - Please attach the graphic for your advertisement to your email and submit it to [email protected]. If you would like the Lambda Rho Zeta Booklet Committee to design your advertisement for you, please indicate that in your email. An additional $10 design fee will apply.

Full Page Digital Ad
$100

Full Page Ad - Please attach the graphic for your advertisement to your email and submit it to [email protected]. If you would like the Lambda Rho Zeta Booklet Committee to design your advertisement for you, please indicate that in your email. An additional $10 design fee will apply.

Inside Cover Digital Ad
$150

Inside Cover Ad - Please attach the graphic for your advertisement to your email and submit it to [email protected]. If you would like the Lambda Rho Zeta Booklet Committee to design your advertisement for you, please indicate that in your email. An additional $10 design fee will apply.

Ad Design Fee
$10

Ad Design Fee

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