PEARLS of POWER Memberships 2025 $9.99

Focus: Engagement and foundational support. Access to P.o.P. case management updates and success stories (anonymized to protect privacy). Subscription to a P.o.P. current events newsletter highlighting relevant news, research, and advocacy efforts related to domestic violence, housing solutions, and women's empowerment. Invitation to a private P.o.P. Discord community for connection, information sharing (non-sensitive), and community building among supporters. Recognition as a "Supporter Circle" member on the P.o.P. website (optional). Early access to P.o.P. merchandise and fundraising event announcements.

Focus: Engagement and foundational support. Access to P.o.P. case management updates and success stories (anonymized to protect privacy). Subscription to a P.o.P. current events newsletter highlighting relevant news, research, and advocacy efforts related to domestic violence, housing solutions, and women's empowerment. Invitation to a private P.o.P. Discord community for connection, information sharing (non-sensitive), and community building among supporters. Recognition as a "Supporter Circle" member on the P.o.P. website (optional). Early access to P.o.P. merchandise and fundraising event announcements.

seeMoreDetailsMobile