Pearls Of The Ivy Foundation Incorporated's Silent Auction

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Enjoy a one-hour family photo session with D. Clark Photos at the beautiful Dallas Arboretum. Perfect for capturing lasting memories.
Create timeless moments in a stunning setting!
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Enjoy a professional shampoo and sew-in service by The-Xtensionist, designed to give you a flawless, natural-looking style. Perfect for a fresh look or special occasion.
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Step out with confidence and beautiful, styled hair!
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Enjoy an exciting day at the ballpark with four tickets to a Texas Rangers regular season game! Gather your family or friends and experience the energy of live Major League Baseball.
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njoy the ultimate weekend in style with a luxury Mercedes-Benz rental, courtesy of Park Place Motorcars Arlington. From Friday evening to Sunday morning, cruise the city in comfort, elegance, and class.
Perfect for a date night, celebration, or simply elevating your weekend, this experience lets you enjoy the luxury lifestyle while supporting a meaningful cause.
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Turn heads and make unforgettable memories—all for a great cause.
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Own a piece of NHL excellence with this autographed hockey puck from All-Star Mikko Rantanen—one of the league’s premier talents. This exclusive collectible represents elite performance at the highest level of the game and is a standout addition to any sports memorabilia collection.
Perfect for display in a home, office, or fan cave, this signed puck offers both lasting value and a connection to the excitement of professional hockey. Opportunities to own authenticated memorabilia from players of this caliber are rare—don’t miss your chance to secure this exceptional piece.
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Enjoy a premium one-hour guided bourbon tasting experience with Executive Bourbon Steward, Jeff Underwood of Bourbon in Black. This exclusive session offers expert insight, curated selections, and a rich, immersive tasting perfect for both beginners and bourbon enthusiasts.
Elevate your palate and experience the art of bourbon like never before.
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Experience confidence and comfort with an exclusive custom fitting session from Bodi Divine. This personalized experience is designed to help you look and feel your best with expert guidance and tailored support.
Perfect for treating yourself or gifting someone special, this one-time fitting offers a luxurious, confidence-boosting experience focused entirely on you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!