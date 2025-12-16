Pearls of the Ivy Foundation Scholarships Donations

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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF) Scholarship Fund was established in 2008. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who are accepted by an accredited college or university. The PIF Scholarship principally targets students graduating from a high school within the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Midlothian, and Waxahachie, Texas. If you are the family member of a Pearls of the Ivy Foundation Board of Directors member, you are ineligible for this scholarship.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Kappa Nu Pioneer Scholarship Fund was established in 2020. This fund is sponsored by the alumni members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Nu Chapter to financially assist current undergraduate Kappa Nu Chapter members.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/Angela L. Davis Henry Educational Enrichment Scholarship Fund was established in 2013. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who have shown high academic achievement and who are accepted by an accredited college or university. The PIF Scholarship principally targets students graduating from a high school within the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Glenn Heights, Midlothian, Lancaster, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Red Oak, and Waxahachie, Texas.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/Yasmin M. Barnes Excellence in Public Service Award was established in 2015. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who are accepted by an accredited college or university and pursing a degree in Public Affairs, Public Administration, or Non-Profit Management. The PIF Scholarship principally targets students graduating from a high school within the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Midlothian, and Waxahachie Texas.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/Jenine D. Robinson McClaney, MBA Excellence in Leadership Scholarship was established in 2015. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary female high school students who are attending an HBCU as an undergraduate student.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF) Scholarship Fund /Veronica F. Williams Scholastic Achievement Scholarship was established in 2015. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who are accepted by or current students who are matriculating at Baylor University.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Dr. Ramonda Widemon Busby, RN, DNP, NEA-BC Excellence in Nursing Scholarship was established in 2019. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students or existing college students who are accepted by or current full-time students at an accredited college or university, preferably, Texas Woman’s University, University of Texas at Arlington, or Texas Christian University pursing a degree in Nursing.
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Judge Danielle T. Diaz Clark Community Service Scholarship was established in 2019. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who are accepted by an accredited college or university that have contributed to the community through service and education over the years. The PIF Scholarship principally targets students graduating from a high school within the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Midlothian, and Waxahachie Texas.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Greg L. Hampton Excellence in Community Service Scholarship was established in 2023. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary Dallas/Fort Worth area students who actively give back to their communities through volunteer experiences and are accepted by an accredited college or university. The Greg L. Hampton Excellence in Community Service Scholarship targets students graduating from a high school within the DFW Metroplex Cities.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Dollie Glover Brown Service in Social Work Scholarship was established in 2023. The memorial scholarship honoring Dollie Glover Brown a Silver, Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated ® , and the first African American Social Worker at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Miami, Florida, will provide financial assistance to an exemplary female high school, undergraduate, graduate student pursuing a degree which will allow them the opportunity to work in the field/area of social work (i.e., Social Work, Psychology, Sociology, Criminal Justice). Applicants must also be active in community service with non-profit and/or community-based organizations.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Alfonzo McClaney, Man of Alpha, Educators Scholarship was established in 2023. The memorial scholarship honoring Alfonzo McClaney, a lifelong educator, historian, stock trader and proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated ®, is to provide financial assistance to an exemplary male undergraduate or graduate student who is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Incorporated®. The applicant must be a male majoring in education, history, or finance and attend a college/university in Texas or Alabama.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Geraldine Elois Carter Business Scholarship was established in 2023. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary Dallas/Fort Worth area students who are actively give back to their communities through volunteer experiences and who are accepted by an accredited college, university or technical school. Geraldine Elois Carter Business Scholarship targets students graduating from a high school within the DFW Metroplex Cities and must purse a business degree.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Angela Butler Lewis, MBA – All About Business Enrichment Scholarship was established in 2023. The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage high school seniors to pursue the understanding of business acumen overall by majoring in a business degree with the College of Business and to help exhibit self-awareness in any corporate environment. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who are accepted by Grambling State University.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Dr. Joslyn Harmon Transition Success Scholarship was established in 2023. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary Dallas/Fort Worth area students with disabilities to transition into life after high school. Dr. Joslyn Harmon Transition Success Scholarship targets students graduating from a high school within the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Midlothian and Waxahachie Texas who will attend college, university or trade school.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/Dr. Ieshea D. Jarmon Mental Health Matters Scholarship was established in 2024. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who are accepted by an accredited college or university and pursuing a degree in Psychology. The PIF Scholarship principally targets students graduating from high school within the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Midlothian, and Waxahachie Texas.
The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Adrienne T. Jones, Excellence in Community Involvement Scholarship was established in 2017. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary Dallas/Fort Worth area students who actively give back to their communities through volunteer experiences and are accepted by an accredited college or university.The Adrienne T. Jones Excellence in Community Involvement Scholarship targets students graduating from a high school within the DFW Metroplex Cities.
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