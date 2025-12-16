Pearls of the Ivy Foundation Scholarships Donations

The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF) Scholarship Fund was established in 2008. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who are accepted by an accredited college or university. The PIF Scholarship principally targets students graduating from a high school within the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Midlothian, and Waxahachie, Texas. If you are the family member of a Pearls of the Ivy Foundation Board of Directors member, you are ineligible for this scholarship.