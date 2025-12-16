Pearls Of The Ivy Foundation Incorporated

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Pearls Of The Ivy Foundation Incorporated

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Pearls of the Ivy Foundation Scholarships Donations

PIF: Pearls of Knowledge Scholarship item
PIF: Pearls of Knowledge Scholarship
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF) Scholarship Fund was established in 2008. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who are accepted by an accredited college or university. The PIF Scholarship principally targets students graduating from a high school within the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Midlothian, and Waxahachie, Texas. If you are the family member of a Pearls of the Ivy Foundation Board of Directors member, you are ineligible for this scholarship.

PIF: Kappa Nu Pioneer Scholarship Fund item
PIF: Kappa Nu Pioneer Scholarship Fund
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Kappa Nu Pioneer Scholarship Fund was established in 2020. This fund is sponsored by the alumni members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Nu Chapter to financially assist current undergraduate Kappa Nu Chapter members.

PIF: Angela L. Davis Henry Educational Enrichment item
PIF: Angela L. Davis Henry Educational Enrichment
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/Angela L. Davis Henry Educational Enrichment Scholarship Fund was established in 2013. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who have shown high academic achievement and who are accepted by an accredited college or university. The PIF Scholarship principally targets students graduating from a high school within the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Glenn Heights, Midlothian, Lancaster, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Red Oak, and Waxahachie, Texas.

PIF: Yasmin M. Barnes-Jones Excellence in Public Service item
PIF: Yasmin M. Barnes-Jones Excellence in Public Service
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/Yasmin M. Barnes Excellence in Public Service Award was established in 2015. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who are accepted by an accredited college or university and pursing a degree in Public Affairs, Public Administration, or Non-Profit Management. The PIF Scholarship principally targets students graduating from a high school within the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Midlothian, and Waxahachie Texas.

PIF: Jenine D. Robinson McClaney, MBA Excellence in Leaders item
PIF: Jenine D. Robinson McClaney, MBA Excellence in Leaders
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/Jenine D. Robinson McClaney, MBA Excellence in Leadership Scholarship was established in 2015. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary female high school students who are attending an HBCU as an undergraduate student.

PIF: Veronica F. Williams Scholastic Achievement item
PIF: Veronica F. Williams Scholastic Achievement
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF) Scholarship Fund /Veronica F. Williams Scholastic Achievement Scholarship was established in 2015. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who are accepted by or current students who are matriculating at Baylor University.

PIF: Dr. Ramonda Widemon Busby, RN, DNP, NEA-BC Excellence item
PIF: Dr. Ramonda Widemon Busby, RN, DNP, NEA-BC Excellence
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Dr. Ramonda Widemon Busby, RN, DNP, NEA-BC Excellence in Nursing Scholarship was established in 2019. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students or existing college students who are accepted by or current full-time students at an accredited college or university, preferably, Texas Woman’s University, University of Texas at Arlington, or Texas Christian University pursing a degree in Nursing.

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PIF: Judge Danielle T. Diaz Clark Community Service Scholars item
PIF: Judge Danielle T. Diaz Clark Community Service Scholars
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Judge Danielle T. Diaz Clark Community Service Scholarship was established in 2019. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who are accepted by an accredited college or university that have contributed to the community through service and education over the years. The PIF Scholarship principally targets students graduating from a high school within the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Midlothian, and Waxahachie Texas.

PIF: Greg L. Hampton Excellence in Community Service item
PIF: Greg L. Hampton Excellence in Community Service
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Greg L. Hampton Excellence in Community Service Scholarship was established in 2023. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary Dallas/Fort Worth area students who actively give back to their communities through volunteer experiences and are accepted by an accredited college or university. The Greg L. Hampton Excellence in Community Service Scholarship targets students graduating from a high school within the DFW Metroplex Cities.

PIF: Dollie Glover Brown Service in Social Work item
PIF: Dollie Glover Brown Service in Social Work
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Dollie Glover Brown Service in Social Work Scholarship was established in 2023. The memorial scholarship honoring Dollie Glover Brown a Silver, Life Member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated ® , and the first African American Social Worker at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Miami, Florida, will provide financial assistance to an exemplary female high school, undergraduate, graduate student pursuing a degree which will allow them the opportunity to work in the field/area of social work (i.e., Social Work, Psychology, Sociology, Criminal Justice). Applicants must also be active in community service with non-profit and/or community-based organizations.

PIF: The Alfonzo McClaney Man of Alpha, Educators item
PIF: The Alfonzo McClaney Man of Alpha, Educators
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Alfonzo McClaney, Man of Alpha, Educators Scholarship was established in 2023. The memorial scholarship honoring Alfonzo McClaney, a lifelong educator, historian, stock trader and proud member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated ®, is to provide financial assistance to an exemplary male undergraduate or graduate student who is a member of Alpha Phi Alpha, Fraternity, Incorporated®. The applicant must be a male majoring in education, history, or finance and attend a college/university in Texas or Alabama.

PIF: Geraldine Elois Carter Business Scholarship item
PIF: Geraldine Elois Carter Business Scholarship
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Geraldine Elois Carter Business Scholarship was established in 2023. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary Dallas/Fort Worth area students who are actively give back to their communities through volunteer experiences and who are accepted by an accredited college, university or technical school. Geraldine Elois Carter Business Scholarship targets students graduating from a high school within the DFW Metroplex Cities and must purse a business degree.

PIF: Angela Butler Lewis, MBA All About Business Enrichmen item
PIF: Angela Butler Lewis, MBA All About Business Enrichmen
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Angela Butler Lewis, MBA – All About Business Enrichment Scholarship was established in 2023. The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage high school seniors to pursue the understanding of business acumen overall by majoring in a business degree with the College of Business and to help exhibit self-awareness in any corporate environment. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who are accepted by Grambling State University.

PIF: Dr. Joslyn Harmon Transition Success Scholarship item
PIF: Dr. Joslyn Harmon Transition Success Scholarship
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Dr. Joslyn Harmon Transition Success Scholarship was established in 2023. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary Dallas/Fort Worth area students with disabilities to transition into life after high school. Dr. Joslyn Harmon Transition Success Scholarship targets students graduating from a high school within the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Midlothian and Waxahachie Texas who will attend college, university or trade school.

PIF: Dr. Iesha D. Jarmon Mental Health Matters Scholarship item
PIF: Dr. Iesha D. Jarmon Mental Health Matters Scholarship
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/Dr. Ieshea D. Jarmon Mental Health Matters Scholarship was established in 2024. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary high school students who are accepted by an accredited college or university and pursuing a degree in Psychology. The PIF Scholarship principally targets students graduating from high school within the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville, Lancaster, Glenn Heights, Red Oak, Oak Leaf, Ovilla, Midlothian, and Waxahachie Texas.

PIF: Adrienne Thomas Jones Excellence in Community Involvem item
PIF: Adrienne Thomas Jones Excellence in Community Involvem
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The Pearls of the Ivy Foundation (PIF)/ Adrienne T. Jones, Excellence in Community Involvement Scholarship was established in 2017. The mission of the scholarship is to provide financial assistance to exemplary Dallas/Fort Worth area students who actively give back to their communities through volunteer experiences and are accepted by an accredited college or university.The Adrienne T. Jones Excellence in Community Involvement Scholarship targets students graduating from a high school within the DFW Metroplex Cities.

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