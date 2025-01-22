Black Funders Network of the Bay Area

Hosted by

Black Funders Network of the Bay Area

About this event

Pearls of Wisdom: Black Women Advancing Racial Equity in Philanthropy (2025)

General Admission Ticket
$25
Select this option for general admission to this program.
BFN Member Ticket (Free for Verified Members)
Free
Select this option if you are already a member of the Black Funders Network of the Bay Area. To become a member or renew your membership, please select the "2025 BFN Membership" ticket option below and/or visit our website to review eligibility information: www.blackfundersnetwork.org/membership. If you are not a member or are not eligible for BFN membership, please select the "General Admission Ticket" option.
2025 BFN Membership (Individual)
$150
Select this option if you would like to renew or join BFN's 2025 Individual Membership. In order to become a member, you must live/work in the San Francisco Bay Area, be Black-identified (Black, African, African American, Multiracial), work for a funding/grantmaking institution or philanthropy affiliate organization, and seek to participate in a supportive community of like-minded Black funders and philanthropy professionals. Note: this is not a ticket to attend the event, registration closed yesterday at 11:59 PM (PST). If you would like to update your institution's membership, or if you have general questions about membership, email [email protected]!
2025 BFN Membership (Alumni)
$300
Select this option if you would like to renew or join BFN's 2025 Alumni Membership. Note: this is not a ticket to attend the event, registration closed yesterday at 11:59 PM (PST). In order to become a member, you must have previously lived and worked in the San Francisco Bay Area, be Black-identified (Black, African, African American, Multiracial), worked for a funding/grantmaking institution or philanthropy affiliate organization, and seek to participate in a supportive community of like-minded Black funders and philanthropy professionals. If you have general questions about membership, email [email protected]!
Add a donation for Black Funders Network of the Bay Area

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!