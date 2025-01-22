Pearls of Wisdom: Black Women Advancing Racial Equity in Philanthropy (2025)

Select this option if you are already a member of the Black Funders Network of the Bay Area. To become a member or renew your membership, please select the "2025 BFN Membership" ticket option below and/or visit our website to review eligibility information: www.blackfundersnetwork.org/membership. If you are not a member or are not eligible for BFN membership, please select the "General Admission Ticket" option.

Select this option if you are already a member of the Black Funders Network of the Bay Area. To become a member or renew your membership, please select the "2025 BFN Membership" ticket option below and/or visit our website to review eligibility information: www.blackfundersnetwork.org/membership. If you are not a member or are not eligible for BFN membership, please select the "General Admission Ticket" option.

More details...