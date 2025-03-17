Peaster Cheer

Peaster Cheer

Peaster Cheer Fee Invoice #25-116 Lela

Donation towards cheer fees item
Donation towards cheer fees
$25

Help your favorite cheerleader by donating toward their cheer fees.

Due March 28 - Uniform item
Due March 28 - Uniform
$412

▪️Skirt
▪️Shell
▪️Sleeves
▪️PAID

Due April 11 - Camp Gear - Poms item
Due April 11 - Camp Gear - Poms
Free

▪️Camp Gear - 3 Shirts, 2 Shorts, 1 Skirt
▪️Poms - 1 Blue, 1 White
▪️Sonic Fundraiser - $200, $30
▪️PAID

Due May 2 - Camp item
Due May 2 - Camp
$280

▪️NCA Camp at Tarleton University - June 16-19, 2025
▪️Sonic Fundraiser - $70
▪️PAID

Due June 6 - Game Day Shirt item
Due June 6 - Game Day Shirt
$101

▪️ Game Day Shirt

▪️PAID

Due July 4 - Misc Fee item
Due July 4 - Misc Fee
$100

▪️Half returned if volunteer hours met

▪️Partial pymt - $50

▪️Partial pymt - $150

Due August 1 - Choreo item
Due August 1 - Choreo
$150

▪️Choreo Dates TBD

▪️PAID

Due September 5 - Comp Fees item
Due September 5 - Comp Fees
$355

▪️ NCA Regionals
▪️ NCA State
▪️ UIL State
▪️ NCA Nationals

Due September 29 - Mum & Leggings item
Due September 29 - Mum & Leggings
$47.31

▪️ HOCO Mum

▪️ Leggings

