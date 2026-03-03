Peaster Cheer Memberships 2026

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About the memberships
Valid until April 24, 2027
Active Membership is open to parents and/or legal guardians of current cheerleaders or mascot(s). It is a voting membership category to those who paid their annual membership dues. Only one vote per cheerleader family will be counted.
Valid until April 24, 2027
Honorary Membership is open to any individual who is interested in supporting the activities of the PCBC and has a genuine interest in the promotion of the PISD cheerleading program. It is a non-voting membership category and does not require annual dues. The Principal of Peaster Junior High, Principal of Peaster High School, ISD Superintendent, and Coaches of the ISD Cheerleading Squads are considered Honorary Members. Parents/guardians of cheerleaders that have not paid a PCBC membership fee are considered Honorary Members.
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