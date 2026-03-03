Peaster Cheer Memberships 2026

Honorary Membership is open to any individual who is interested in supporting the activities of the PCBC and has a genuine interest in the promotion of the PISD cheerleading program. It is a non-voting membership category and does not require annual dues. The Principal of Peaster Junior High, Principal of Peaster High School, ISD Superintendent, and Coaches of the ISD Cheerleading Squads are considered Honorary Members. Parents/guardians of cheerleaders that have not paid a PCBC membership fee are considered Honorary Members.