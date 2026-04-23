Pedal & Pause: A Cure in Motion

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About this event
19239 Stone Oak Pkwy, Suite 111, San Antonio, Texas, 78258
The ultimate rhythm-based ride that blends it all.
Expect a well-rounded class featuring beat-driven basics, choreographed moments, hill climbs, fast flats, and explosive speed pushes. Perfect for all levels as every ride brings the energy, the sweat, and the RHYO spirit.
*Bike selection is first come, first serve - arrive early to snag your preferred spot!
Instructor: Madelyn Alvarez
A powerful group somatic breathwork session where you'll breathe in community, access collective healing, and experience the support of shared energy. Includes a guided journey followed by space for group reflection and grounding.
Hosted by Matcha Muse & Coffee*! Let us know if you'll be joining us for a light snack, matcha/coffee, and a keepsake craft activity to build community!
*10% Profit share for all purchases of matcha and coffee to be donated to The Fight Farber Foundation
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