The Fight Farber Foundation

Hosted by

The Fight Farber Foundation

About this event

Pedal & Pause: A Cure in Motion

RHYO Studio

19239 Stone Oak Pkwy, Suite 111, San Antonio, Texas, 78258

Spin Class - 11:30 AM to 12:15 PM
Pay what you can

The ultimate rhythm-based ride that blends it all.


Expect a well-rounded class featuring beat-driven basics, choreographed moments, hill climbs, fast flats, and explosive speed pushes. Perfect for all levels as every ride brings the energy, the sweat, and the RHYO spirit.


*Bike selection is first come, first serve - arrive early to snag your preferred spot!


Instructor: Madelyn Alvarez

Breathwork Class - 12:30 PM to 1:15 PM
Pay what you can

A powerful group somatic breathwork session where you'll breathe in community, access collective healing, and experience the support of shared energy. Includes a guided journey followed by space for group reflection and grounding.

Social Hour
Free

Hosted by Matcha Muse & Coffee*! Let us know if you'll be joining us for a light snack, matcha/coffee, and a keepsake craft activity to build community!


*10% Profit share for all purchases of matcha and coffee to be donated to The Fight Farber Foundation

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