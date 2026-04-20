Pedaling for Preston: Miles for Mental Health and Suicide Awareness

About this event
Directly pay for your entry into the ride. This entitles you to participate in the ride and receive support during, partake in after ride activities, and most important - receive a Ride Shirt if you register by August 1, 2026
Select this option to fundraise your $100 entry fee. This entitles you to participate in the ride and receive support during, partake in after ride activities, and most important - receive a Ride Shirt if you register by August 1, 2026. $100 must be raised by September 19, 2026 if not raised by that date we will ask you to pay the remaining balance on Ride day.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!