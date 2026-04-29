LETS GO GOLF

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LETS GO GOLF

About this event

Pedestrian Plaza Mini Putt Open Sponsorships

134-158 Newark Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA

Fairway Sponsor
$2,000

Fairway Sponsor

• Includes Flag + Tee Box + Caddy Suit sponsorship
• Opportunity to speak during the event
• Premium logo placement on all event signage and promotions

Snack Stand Sponsor
$1,000

Snack Stand Sponsor

• Branding at snack and refreshment area
• High-traffic visibility throughout the event
• Recognition in event signage and materials

Happy Hour Sponsor
$1,000

Happy Hour Sponsor

• Branding during post-event happy hour
• Will host our sponsor happy hour
• Direct engagement with attendees
• On-site signage and recognition

Caddy Suit Sponsor (Very Popular!)
$500

Caddy Suit Sponsor

• Logo featured on official event caddy shirts
• Worn throughout the event for maximum exposure

Tee Box Sponsor
$250

Tee Box Sponsor

• Logo featured at tee box locations
• High visibility during gameplay

Flag Sponsor
$250

Flag Sponsor

• Logo featured on a hole flag
• On-course visibility throughout the event

Add a donation for LETS GO GOLF

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