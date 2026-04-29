Pedestrian Plaza Mini Putt Open Sponsorships

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About this event
Fairway Sponsor
• Includes Flag + Tee Box + Caddy Suit sponsorship
• Opportunity to speak during the event
• Premium logo placement on all event signage and promotions
Snack Stand Sponsor
• Branding at snack and refreshment area
• High-traffic visibility throughout the event
• Recognition in event signage and materials
Happy Hour Sponsor
• Branding during post-event happy hour
• Will host our sponsor happy hour
• Direct engagement with attendees
• On-site signage and recognition
Caddy Suit Sponsor
• Logo featured on official event caddy shirts
• Worn throughout the event for maximum exposure
Tee Box Sponsor
• Logo featured at tee box locations
• High visibility during gameplay
Flag Sponsor
• Logo featured on a hole flag
• On-course visibility throughout the event
$
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