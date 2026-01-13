Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance Inc

Offered by

Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance Inc

About this shop

The PeDRA Merchandise Shop

Healing Steps Socks item
Healing Steps Socks item
Healing Steps Socks
$25

Free Shipping

Keep your feet cozy and cared for with Healing Steps Socks. Made with soft, breathable, eco-friendly materials for all-day comfort. Each purchase includes one pair of socks.



EcoNotes: Sustainable Notebook item
EcoNotes: Sustainable Notebook
$15

Free Shipping

This notebook is made with recycled and eco-friendly materials, giving you smooth, high-quality pages while reducing environmental impact.

Classic Green Trucker Hat item
Classic Green Trucker Hat
$35

Free Shipping

A breathable, adjustable trucker hat designed to keep you cool while blocking out the sun.


Classic Black Trucker Hat item
Classic Black Trucker Hat
$35

Free Shipping

A breathable, adjustable trucker hat designed to keep you cool while blocking out the sun.

Classic Red Trucker Hat item
Classic Red Trucker Hat
$35

Free Shipping

A breathable, adjustable trucker hat designed to keep you cool while blocking out the sun.

Add a donation for Pediatric Dermatology Research Alliance Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!