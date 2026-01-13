The PeDRA Merchandise Shop

Offered by
About this shop
Free Shipping
Keep your feet cozy and cared for with Healing Steps Socks. Made with soft, breathable, eco-friendly materials for all-day comfort. Each purchase includes one pair of socks.
Free Shipping
This notebook is made with recycled and eco-friendly materials, giving you smooth, high-quality pages while reducing environmental impact.
Free Shipping
A breathable, adjustable trucker hat designed to keep you cool while blocking out the sun.
Free Shipping
A breathable, adjustable trucker hat designed to keep you cool while blocking out the sun.
Free Shipping
A breathable, adjustable trucker hat designed to keep you cool while blocking out the sun.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!