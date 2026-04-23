Peeples Spirit Wear!

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Classic, comfy, and full of Rocket pride! For the future leader who likes to keep it cool and casual, the grey zip-up hoodie is timeless and easy to match. Cozy for chilly days, and perfect for layering!
For the kid who lights up the room! This neon blue tee is eye-catching and full of Rocket energy. Whether it’s spirit day or just a regular Tuesday, this shirt is sure to shine.
Vibrant style, all-day comfort, and full of Rocket pride! This neon blue zip-up makes a bold statement with its electric color and energetic vibe. Whether it’s spirit night or a casual school day, this hoodie brings comfort and confidence to every future Rocket leader.
Keep it sleek, sharp, and spirited in our Classic Black PES Rockets tee! 🖤 Featuring vibrant school colors and playful “rockets” script, this tee brings the energy whether you're in class or on the go. Soft, comfy, and full of pride—this one’s a student favorite! 🚀💚💙
Show off your Rockets pride with this Black Long Sleeve Crewneck – white ink, standout look, all-day comfort.
Bright, bold, and cozy! This heather grey crewneck brings the POP of green and blue to life in the softest way possible. Perfect for cool school mornings, field trips, or just showing that Rocket pride all year long!
Crisp, clean, and full of Rocket pride!
This white tee makes a bright statement with the bold We Are Rockets design front and center. It’s a go-to for field trips, spring days, or school spirit events—and looks great on everyone!
Wrap up in warmth and Rocket pride! This cozy "We Are the Rockets" hoodie is perfect for chilly school mornings, game nights, and showing off that unstoppable school spirit all year long. Soft, durable, and full of heart—just like our Rocket crew!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!