Peer Power's Membership

An opportunity to stand alongside people with disabilities and support disability‑led leadership and advocacy.





Individual Ally Members receive:

Updates on disability advocacy issues at the state and national level

Peer Power newsletter (coming soon)

Opportunities to learn from disability‑led education and advocacy efforts

Eligibility to apply for leadership roles within Peer Power, including serving on the Board of Directors

Connection to a community committed to rights, access, and self‑determination

Access to additional benefits as Peer Power continues to grow and expand

What this means:

Individual Ally Membership supports people who live, work, and walk alongside people with disabilities to stay informed, learn directly from lived experience, and support systems change without speaking over disabled voices. Allies help strengthen disability‑led advocacy by listening, learning, and amplifying peer leadership—ensuring change is driven by those most impacted.





This membership is intended for individuals such as DSPs, family members, friends, and care coordinators.