Peer Power's Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until May 19, 2027
An investment in a shared vision for disability leadership and systems change.
Self‑Advocate Members receive:
What this means:
These benefits support self‑advocates to stay informed, build leadership skills, and take part in disability‑led advocacy at every level. Membership creates access to education, connection, and opportunities that center lived experience—strengthening both individual voices and the collective power needed to create meaningful change.
Valid until May 19, 2027
An opportunity to stand alongside people with disabilities and support disability‑led leadership and advocacy.
Individual Ally Members receive:
What this means:
Individual Ally Membership supports people who live, work, and walk alongside people with disabilities to stay informed, learn directly from lived experience, and support systems change without speaking over disabled voices. Allies help strengthen disability‑led advocacy by listening, learning, and amplifying peer leadership—ensuring change is driven by those most impacted.
This membership is intended for individuals such as DSPs, family members, friends, and care coordinators.
Valid until May 19, 2027
An investment in a shared vision for disability‑led leadership and advocacy.
Organization Ally Members receive:
What this means:
Organization Ally Membership allows organizations to visibly support disability‑led advocacy while staying informed and engaged in systems change. Membership demonstrates a commitment to equity, access, and self‑determination, while event coverage provides staff opportunities to learn from lived experience and participate meaningfully in disability‑led education and advocacy spaces.
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