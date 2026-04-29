Peer Power

Offered by

Peer Power

About the memberships

Peer Power's Membership

Self-Advocate Membership
$100

Valid until May 19, 2027

An investment in a shared vision for disability leadership and systems change.


Self‑Advocate Members receive:

  • Updates on disability advocacy issues at the state and national level
  • Peer Power newsletter (coming soon)
  • Opportunities to apply for leadership roles within Peer Power, including Board service
  • Connection to a community that empowers people living with disabilities
  • Discounts on Peer Power events and trainings
  • Access to additional benefits as Peer Power continues to grow and expand

What this means:
These benefits support self‑advocates to stay informed, build leadership skills, and take part in disability‑led advocacy at every level. Membership creates access to education, connection, and opportunities that center lived experience—strengthening both individual voices and the collective power needed to create meaningful change.

Individual Allies
$200

Valid until May 19, 2027

An opportunity to stand alongside people with disabilities and support disability‑led leadership and advocacy.


Individual Ally Members receive:

  • Updates on disability advocacy issues at the state and national level
  • Peer Power newsletter (coming soon)
  • Opportunities to learn from disability‑led education and advocacy efforts
  • Eligibility to apply for leadership roles within Peer Power, including serving on the Board of Directors
  • Connection to a community committed to rights, access, and self‑determination
  • Access to additional benefits as Peer Power continues to grow and expand

What this means:
Individual Ally Membership supports people who live, work, and walk alongside people with disabilities to stay informed, learn directly from lived experience, and support systems change without speaking over disabled voices. Allies help strengthen disability‑led advocacy by listening, learning, and amplifying peer leadership—ensuring change is driven by those most impacted.


This membership is intended for individuals such as DSPs, family members, friends, and care coordinators.

Organizational Allies
$500

Valid until May 19, 2027

An investment in a shared vision for disability‑led leadership and advocacy.


Organization Ally Members receive:

  • Opportunities to support and strengthen Peer Power’s mission and long‑term growth
  • Updates on disability advocacy issues at the state and national level
  • Recognition in the Peer Power newsletter (coming soon)
  • Event registration coverage for up to five (5) staff members at Peer Power events
  • Recognition as a supporter of Peer Power and disability‑led advocacy
  • A 20% discount on the Organization Ally membership fee when sponsoring a Peer Power event at $1,000 or more

What this means:
Organization Ally Membership allows organizations to visibly support disability‑led advocacy while staying informed and engaged in systems change. Membership demonstrates a commitment to equity, access, and self‑determination, while event coverage provides staff opportunities to learn from lived experience and participate meaningfully in disability‑led education and advocacy spaces.

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