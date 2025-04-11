Group Of Delaware County

Offered by

Group Of Delaware County

About this shop

Peers with Purpose Marketplace Handmade goods created by peers, supporting recovery and community.

T-shirt - Note color & size when checking out. item
T-shirt - Note color & size when checking out. item
T-shirt - Note color & size when checking out.
$25

Tie dye t-shirt. Available in four sizes and two colors -S, M, L, XL - colors, orange & red or Blue multi- color. SHIPPING INCLUDED IN PRICE.

Tumbler item
Tumbler
$20

Great Tumbler. Perfect for keeping your beverages hot or cold. SHIPPING INCLUDED IN PRICE.

American Flags - Note the style you want at check out. item
American Flags - Note the style you want at check out.
$150

American Flags. Perfect to display your Patriotism. Two styles to choose from: Spirit of 1776 & Standard Flag. SHIPPING INCLUDED IN PRICE.

Custom Items item
Custom Items
Free

Like something you see and would like it customized? We can do that. Contact us at [email protected] for details. Prices vary based on item.

America/Ohio 250 T-Shirts item
America/Ohio 250 T-Shirts
$20

America /Ohio 250 T-Shirts. Can be customized for your County. Sizes: S, M, L, XL, & 2XL. Please indicate size and County when placing your order. $20 if picked up at No Limits Outreach Center. $25 if shipping is needed.

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