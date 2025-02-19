PEFNC's 20th Anniversary Celebration - Patron Sponsorship

The Patron Sponsorship includes: • One Half Reserved Table at Dinner (5 seats) – Premium seating at our 20th Anniversary Celebration. • Brand Recognition – Your company’s name listed in all marketing materials, external newsletters, press releases, and the event program.

The Patron Sponsorship includes: • One Half Reserved Table at Dinner (5 seats) – Premium seating at our 20th Anniversary Celebration. • Brand Recognition – Your company’s name listed in all marketing materials, external newsletters, press releases, and the event program.

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