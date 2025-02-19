Parents For Educational Freedom In North Carolina Inc

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Parents For Educational Freedom In North Carolina Inc

About this event

PEFNC's 20th Anniversary Celebration - Patron Sponsorship

Behind Angus Barn

9401-1, 9401-1 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, NC 27617, USA

20th Anniversary Celebration Patron Sponsorship item
20th Anniversary Celebration Patron Sponsorship
$1,000
The Patron Sponsorship includes: • One Half Reserved Table at Dinner (5 seats) – Premium seating at our 20th Anniversary Celebration. • Brand Recognition – Your company’s name listed in all marketing materials, external newsletters, press releases, and the event program.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!