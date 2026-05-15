Hosted by

Personalized Education Foundation

About this event

PEF's Pre-Graduation Silent Auction

Pick-up location

998 W Mission Bay Dr, San Diego, CA 92109, USA

RESERVED FRONT ROW TABLE for 10 - Closest to the Graduates item
RESERVED FRONT ROW TABLE for 10 - Closest to the Graduates
$500

Starting bid

Reserved Front Row Table for a party of 10 during the graduation dinner. Your group will be seated closest to the graduates, offering a premier view of the celebration, and will be served pizzas and salad directly to your table! The package also includes a charcuterie board, along with Mexican Coke for each guest.

4 RESERVED FRONT ROW SEATS for Graduation Commencement item
4 RESERVED FRONT ROW SEATS for Graduation Commencement
$200

Starting bid

Enjoy the best seats in the house! This package includes four (4) VIP front-row seats for graduation. Complimentary cold water will be provided for each guest. The winning bidder will also have the first right of refusal to expand their group by purchasing additional adjacent VIP seats at the same per-seat bid rate, based on availability.

2 RESERVED FRONT ROW SEATS for Graduation Commencement item
2 RESERVED FRONT ROW SEATS for Graduation Commencement
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy the best seats in the house! This package includes four (4) VIP front-row seats for graduation. Complimentary cold water will be provided for each guest. The winning bidder will also have the first right of refusal to expand their group by purchasing additional adjacent VIP seats at the same per-seat bid rate, based on availability.

4 Tickets for the Birch Aquarium at Scripps item
4 Tickets for the Birch Aquarium at Scripps item
4 Tickets for the Birch Aquarium at Scripps
$80

Starting bid

Package includes 4 tickets for the Birch Aquarium at Scripps. Tickets are valid until April 30, 2027. Package valued at $160.

2 Tickets for The San Diego Museum of Art item
2 Tickets for The San Diego Museum of Art item
2 Tickets for The San Diego Museum of Art
$25

Starting bid

Package includes 2 tickets for The San Diego Museum of Art. Tickets are valid until June 2027. Package valued at $50.

Shokz OpenRun SE - Bone Conduction Sports Headphones item
Shokz OpenRun SE - Bone Conduction Sports Headphones
$65

Starting bid

Item valued at $129.95.

Custom Spice House Gift Box - Selected by Leadership Team item
Custom Spice House Gift Box - Selected by Leadership Team
$45

Starting bid

Custom Spice House Gift Box, with all 8 spices selected by the CMASAS leadership team!


Back of the Yards Garlic Pepper Butcher's Rub - Linda Wheeler


Pilsen Spicy Adobo - Kim Fowler


Great North Maple Garlic - Tami Warnick


Thai Red Curry (Salt Free) - Cierra Tredway


Spiced Vanilla Sugar (Salt Free) - Daisy Cheatham


Cajun Seasoning (Salt Free) - Cathy Sperrazzo


Savory Herb and Vegetable (Salt Free) - Heidi Fox


California Bold Pepper Seasoning (Salt Free) - Christopher Geis


Item valued at $90.

MSI 15.6” FHD IPS 60Hz Portable Monitor item
MSI 15.6” FHD IPS 60Hz Portable Monitor
$45

Starting bid

Item valued at $89.99.

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