PEF's Pre-Graduation Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Reserved Front Row Table for a party of 10 during the graduation dinner. Your group will be seated closest to the graduates, offering a premier view of the celebration, and will be served pizzas and salad directly to your table! The package also includes a charcuterie board, along with Mexican Coke for each guest.
Starting bid
Enjoy the best seats in the house! This package includes four (4) VIP front-row seats for graduation. Complimentary cold water will be provided for each guest. The winning bidder will also have the first right of refusal to expand their group by purchasing additional adjacent VIP seats at the same per-seat bid rate, based on availability.
Starting bid
Enjoy the best seats in the house! This package includes four (4) VIP front-row seats for graduation. Complimentary cold water will be provided for each guest. The winning bidder will also have the first right of refusal to expand their group by purchasing additional adjacent VIP seats at the same per-seat bid rate, based on availability.
Starting bid
Package includes 4 tickets for the Birch Aquarium at Scripps. Tickets are valid until April 30, 2027. Package valued at $160.
Starting bid
Package includes 2 tickets for The San Diego Museum of Art. Tickets are valid until June 2027. Package valued at $50.
Starting bid
Item valued at $129.95.
Starting bid
Custom Spice House Gift Box, with all 8 spices selected by the CMASAS leadership team!
Back of the Yards Garlic Pepper Butcher's Rub - Linda Wheeler
Pilsen Spicy Adobo - Kim Fowler
Great North Maple Garlic - Tami Warnick
Thai Red Curry (Salt Free) - Cierra Tredway
Spiced Vanilla Sugar (Salt Free) - Daisy Cheatham
Cajun Seasoning (Salt Free) - Cathy Sperrazzo
Savory Herb and Vegetable (Salt Free) - Heidi Fox
California Bold Pepper Seasoning (Salt Free) - Christopher Geis
Item valued at $90.
Starting bid
Item valued at $89.99.
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