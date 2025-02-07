Pelada Football Academy's shop

Custom Pelada Football Academy ball made by our club ball supplier, Colligo. The size 4 balls are ideal for players in the U9-U12 age categories. This custom design features the Pelada badge, a PFA light blue colorway, and a player name panel for players to label their ball for easy identification at training or games. The Colligo Cascadia design series soccer ball meets the highest quality standards set by FIFA. It offers a unique blend of durability and performance. Thanks to its superior construction, the Colligo Cascadia Club ball outperforms other balls on the market for both practice and competitions! Built to meet or exceed FIFA standards Thermally-bonded polyurethane technology enhances durability for longer-lasting play Seamless full-grain synthetic leather repels water making them perfect for wet or dry climates while providing a soft touch Cushion core bladder provides dynamically adjusts to maximize the surface for greater contact between the ball and your foot providing more precise control Optimal roundness for truer flight, higher accuracy, and long-distance aerodynamic lift Designed obsessively in collaboration with players, clubs, and coaches