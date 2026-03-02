Pelada Football Academy
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Pelada Football Academy

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Pelada Football Academy

About this raffle

Sales closed

Pelada Football Academy's Spring Raffle 2026

Add a donation for Pelada Football Academy

$

One chance of winning
$10

Join Pelada's raffle for a chance to win big while supporting our mission too! Your participation is not only a chance to win a $500 credit, but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community by providing quality gear, coaching, and financial assistance to players in need.  



One random winner will be selected to receive a credit worth $500 towards any Pelada season(s).


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!