Pelada Football Academy's Spring Raffle 2026

Join Pelada's raffle for a chance to win big while supporting our mission too! Your participation is not only a chance to win a $500 credit, but also plays a vital role in supporting our mission. Each ticket you purchase directly contributes to our efforts in making a meaningful impact in our community by providing quality gear, coaching, and financial assistance to players in need.









One random winner will be selected to receive a credit worth $500 towards any Pelada season(s).



