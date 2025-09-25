Pelican Cove Counseling Center's Silent Auction

VALUE $350



8" x 8" oil painting on panel framed Krista Machovina.com



Krista Machovina's paintings and mixed media work often incorporate meditative depictions of the sea and sky with themes of resilience and memory. She earned a BFA in Art Education from The University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, and a Master of Arts in Art Therapy from Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, but has maintained a full time studio practice and exhibition schedule since 2011. She lives and works in Los Angeles