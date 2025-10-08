Pellman's Thanksgiving Fundraiser

Apple Walnut Crumb Cake item
Apple Walnut Crumb Cake
$19

Spice is nice in this deliciously moist cake featuring diced apples, English walnuts, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Perfect as a dessert or breakfast cake. It’s even better warmed and served with ice cream or whipped cream.

Net wt. 2lbs. (32oz) (907g)

Banana Cake item
Banana Cake
$23

An enjoyable taste of real bananas in this double layer buttermilk cake topped with whipped butter cream frosting.

Net wt. 3lbs. (48oz) (1360g)

**Brittney's Favorite

Carrot Cake item
Carrot Cake
$25

A moist single layer cake brimming with grated carrots, real pineapple, and chopped walnuts, spiced with a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg, and iced with our own cream cheese icing.

Net wt. 1lb. 12oz. (28oz) (793g)

Chocolate Mousse Pie item
Chocolate Mousse Pie
$21

Mountains of our deliciously light chocolate mousse rest on a chocolate cookie crust. A generous sprinkle of dark chocolate mini gourmet curls tops this taste adventure.

Net wt. 2lbs. (32oz) (907g)

Coconut Cake item
Coconut Cake
$23

A light buttery double layer white cake with delicious whipped icing smothered in fresh coconut.

Net wt. 3lbs. (48oz) (1360g)

*Brittney's Favorite right out of the freezer

NY Style Cheesecake item
NY Style Cheesecake
$24

New York style cheesecake as it should be. A velvety smooth body of fresh cream cheese and sour cream is set in a real graham cracker crust and dusted with graham cracker crumbs.

Net wt. 2lbs. 5oz. (37oz) (1048g)

PB Cup Triple Choc Cake item
PB Cup Triple Choc Cake
$28

Natural creamy peanut butter frosting surrounds four layers of moist, densely textured chocolate cake. Chopped peanut butter cups and chocolate drizzle add just the right finishing touch to the richest of chocolate cakes.

Net wt. 4lbs. 2oz. (66oz) (1871g)

Peanut Butter Pie item
Peanut Butter Pie
$24

This peanut lover’s delight starts with a chocolate crumb crust covered with a thin blanket of dark chocolate, which cradles a delicious blend of cream cheese, whipped cream, and real peanut butter. A drizzle of chocolate and sprinkle of peanuts completes this treat.

Net wt. 2lbs. 8oz. (40oz) (1128g)

Strawberry & Cream Cheesecake item
Strawberry & Cream Cheesecake
$25

This peanut lover’s delight starts with a chocolate crumb crust covered with a thin blanket of dark chocolate, which cradles a delicious blend of cream cheese, whipped cream, and real peanut butter. A drizzle of chocolate and sprinkle of peanuts completes this treat.

Net wt. 2lbs. 8oz. (40oz) (1128g)

Triple Chocolate Cake item
Triple Chocolate Cake
$28

Creamy chocolate frosting surrounds four layers of moist, densely-textured chocolate cake. Dramatic chocolate rosettes and chocolate curls crown this majestic dessert, the richest of chocolate cakes.

Net wt. 3lbs. 12oz. (60oz) (1700g)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing