Pellman's Thanksgiving Fundraiser

Spice is nice in this deliciously moist cake featuring diced apples, English walnuts, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Perfect as a dessert or breakfast cake. It’s even better warmed and served with ice cream or whipped cream.
Net wt. 2lbs. (32oz) (907g)
An enjoyable taste of real bananas in this double layer buttermilk cake topped with whipped butter cream frosting.
Net wt. 3lbs. (48oz) (1360g)
**Brittney's Favorite
A moist single layer cake brimming with grated carrots, real pineapple, and chopped walnuts, spiced with a hint of cinnamon and nutmeg, and iced with our own cream cheese icing.
Net wt. 1lb. 12oz. (28oz) (793g)
Mountains of our deliciously light chocolate mousse rest on a chocolate cookie crust. A generous sprinkle of dark chocolate mini gourmet curls tops this taste adventure.
Net wt. 2lbs. (32oz) (907g)
A light buttery double layer white cake with delicious whipped icing smothered in fresh coconut.
Net wt. 3lbs. (48oz) (1360g)
*Brittney's Favorite right out of the freezer
New York style cheesecake as it should be. A velvety smooth body of fresh cream cheese and sour cream is set in a real graham cracker crust and dusted with graham cracker crumbs.
Net wt. 2lbs. 5oz. (37oz) (1048g)
Natural creamy peanut butter frosting surrounds four layers of moist, densely textured chocolate cake. Chopped peanut butter cups and chocolate drizzle add just the right finishing touch to the richest of chocolate cakes.
Net wt. 4lbs. 2oz. (66oz) (1871g)
This peanut lover’s delight starts with a chocolate crumb crust covered with a thin blanket of dark chocolate, which cradles a delicious blend of cream cheese, whipped cream, and real peanut butter. A drizzle of chocolate and sprinkle of peanuts completes this treat.
Net wt. 2lbs. 8oz. (40oz) (1128g)
This peanut lover’s delight starts with a chocolate crumb crust covered with a thin blanket of dark chocolate, which cradles a delicious blend of cream cheese, whipped cream, and real peanut butter. A drizzle of chocolate and sprinkle of peanuts completes this treat.
Net wt. 2lbs. 8oz. (40oz) (1128g)
Creamy chocolate frosting surrounds four layers of moist, densely-textured chocolate cake. Dramatic chocolate rosettes and chocolate curls crown this majestic dessert, the richest of chocolate cakes.
Net wt. 3lbs. 12oz. (60oz) (1700g)
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing