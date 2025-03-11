INTRODUCTORY LEVEL - Pen Parentis Cycle of Support
INTRODUCTORY (& ALLIES) - Monthly
$10
Renews monthly
For new writer-parents who just want to dip a toe in the water. ANYONE CAN JOIN AND GET
+ monthly newsletter
+ attend all salon Livecast tapings as our guest
+ publication opportunities
+ special emails with unique professional opportunities
+ invitation to annual National Writer Parent Meetup at AWP conference
+ special offers from writing partners
+ notification of parent-centric writing retreats
+ access coming soon to our forthcoming new membership hub on Discord
+ Allies (non-writer/parents) are very welcome to join at this level to show your support of our mission!
For new writer-parents who just want to dip a toe in the water. ANYONE CAN JOIN AND GET
+ monthly newsletter
+ attend all salon Livecast tapings as our guest
+ publication opportunities
+ special emails with unique professional opportunities
+ invitation to annual National Writer Parent Meetup at AWP conference
+ special offers from writing partners
+ notification of parent-centric writing retreats
+ access coming soon to our forthcoming new membership hub on Discord
+ Allies (non-writer/parents) are very welcome to join at this level to show your support of our mission!
INTRODUCTORY - Annual Option
$120
Valid until July 20, 2027
Take the plunge--cover a year in advance! Allies of our cause are very welcome to join at this level!
Take the plunge--cover a year in advance! Allies of our cause are very welcome to join at this level!
Add a donation for Pen Parentis Ltd
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