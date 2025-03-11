INTRODUCTORY LEVEL - Pen Parentis Cycle of Support

For new writer-parents who just want to dip a toe in the water. ANYONE CAN JOIN AND GET + monthly newsletter + attend all salon Livecast tapings as our guest + publication opportunities + special emails with unique professional opportunities + invitation to annual National Writer Parent Meetup at AWP conference + special offers from writing partners + notification of parent-centric writing retreats + access coming soon to our forthcoming new membership hub on Discord + Allies (non-writer/parents) are very welcome to join at this level to show your support of our mission!

For new writer-parents who just want to dip a toe in the water. ANYONE CAN JOIN AND GET + monthly newsletter + attend all salon Livecast tapings as our guest + publication opportunities + special emails with unique professional opportunities + invitation to annual National Writer Parent Meetup at AWP conference + special offers from writing partners + notification of parent-centric writing retreats + access coming soon to our forthcoming new membership hub on Discord + Allies (non-writer/parents) are very welcome to join at this level to show your support of our mission!

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