Peninsula High School Boys Soccer's Silent Auction

A fun adventure with Vance Creek Railriders in Shelton, WA for 2 adults. This is a 2 hour, 13 mile round trip that treks through lush forest, crossing over Goldsborough Creek, ferns and moss skirt and tracks. Pedal assist is available on the 2nd half of the excursion. You will have the option of choosing either 9 am, noon and 3 pm for your adventure.

Paired with this is a $30 gift card to B's Bagels in Gig Harbor.

(Valued at $100)