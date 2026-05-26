Peninsula High School Boys Soccer's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
A 90 minute Duffy boat cruise in the harbor with "Cruise Gig Harbor". This experience is for a total of 6 guests and food and drink is allowed. The basket includes a $50 gift card to Millville Pizza, a 7 Seas growler with complimentary fill, 2 pint glasses, and 4 coozies. You can stop on the way to use your gift cards or bring your own food to enjoy on the boat. There will be narration on local history and points of interest along the route, blankets, safety equipment, binoculars, beverage storage, and music.
(Valued at $350)
Starting bid
A fun adventure with Vance Creek Railriders in Shelton, WA for 2 adults. This is a 2 hour, 13 mile round trip that treks through lush forest, crossing over Goldsborough Creek, ferns and moss skirt and tracks. Pedal assist is available on the 2nd half of the excursion. You will have the option of choosing either 9 am, noon and 3 pm for your adventure.
Paired with this is a $30 gift card to B's Bagels in Gig Harbor.
(Valued at $100)
Starting bid
A 1 night stay in at the lovely Alderbrook Resort and Spa in Union, WA. Alderbrook is one of the premier luxury resorts in WA state and is perched on the banks of the Hood Canal less than 1 hour away from Gig Harbor. You will stay in a courtside luxurious room and receive a $300 resort gift card. The facilities include: a spa, pool, fitness center, sauna, steam room, golf and restaurant. Valid Sunday-Thursday excluding holidays.
(Valued at $600)
Starting bid
2 tickets to a soccer game with the Seattle Sounders vs Portland Timbers on July 16, 2026 at 7:30.
(Valued at $120)
Starting bid
1 round of golf (9 holes) for 2 people at Highland Golf Course in Tacoma, WA.
(Valued at $50)
Starting bid
Photography and hair package. You will receive a photo session with Veronica Foley valued at $300. You have the choice of 1 senior portrait or 1 family portrait session. It includes 10 digital portraits and a 1 hour session.
With this comes a $200 salon gift certificate with "Hair by Melanie" for any hair service excluding retail or hair products.
(Valued at $500)
Starting bid
Massage, lavender and gentle movement in 1 beautiful basket!
You will receive a 60 minute deluxe massage from Jessica Smith the owner of SOS Massage and Cupping Therapy.
A gorgeous gift basket from Crescent Valley Lavender Farm that includes everything lavender- a scone and brownie mix, syrup, oil, bar soap, lotion, sachet, foaming hand soap, coffee mug, Herbs de Provence and card.
You will also receive a gift card to Pure Barre for 5 classes. They offer strength/power, cardio/endurance, isolation/definition, and flexiblity/mobility classes at various times in the morning and evening.
(valued at $500)
Starting bid
This lovely gift basket features local businesses. Tana Coffee Company is owned by our own JV goalies parents Christian and Bisrat and can be purchased online at www.tanacoffeecompany.com, Finholm's, For The Love of Spice, Tacoma Boys, Port Orchard Farmers Market and Gig Harbor Farmers Market.
For The Love of Spice features 3 types of loose tea, a cute coffee mug, lemon curd, shortbread cookies, and a spoon.
You will also receive 4 passes to the Museum of Glass in Tacoma, WA.
(valued at $300)
Starting bid
This cute basket has a jumbo badminton set, a giant yard farkle game, and everything needed to make smores including sticks to roast.
(valued at $150)
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