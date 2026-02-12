Peninsula PTA 2026 Online Auction

Do you have houseplant drama? Foss from FOSS+FERN is here to check out your space and help you figure out which plants actually stand a chance in your real life. Or help you with that plant that is technically alive but fails to thrive! You’ll get real-time, judgment-free advice on plant care basics, troubleshooting the drama queens, and how to keep things alive long-term—even if kids, pets, or chaos are involved. Then swing by Solabee Flowers to adopt a new leafy friend (because obviously).





FMV: $200

With Gratitude to Peninsula parent Foss Curtis, Plant Stylist – Houseplant Coach, and Solabee Flowers



