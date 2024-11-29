Penn State Crew's 30th Anniversary Silent Auction

PHL Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts autographed football
$100
Authentic signed NFL football by Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback. Hurts leads the NFL in rushing TDs (38) dating back to 2021 and is the first QB to record 10+ rushing TDs in three consecutive seasons, doing so in 2021 (10), 2022 (13) and 2023 (15).
PHL Eagles Wide Receiver AJ Brown autographed jersey
$100
Authentic signed NFL jersey by AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver. Brown leads the league with a 15.7 receiving average since 2019 (min. 300 receptions) and also ranks 1st in 50+ yard TDs (14) in that span.
PSU Football Head Coach James Franklin autographed football
$100
Authentic signed Wilson football by James Franklin, Penn State Football Head Coach. Franklin has a career head coaching record of 112-54 and has led Penn State to the top 12 of the College Football Playoff rankings six times in the last eight seasons.
