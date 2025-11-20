Penn State IT Golf Tournament - Early Bird

Platinum Sponsorship - Early Bird
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets
- Three golf foursomes with dinner
- Company logo displayed on digital and on-course signage
- Recognition at awards dinner
- Exclusive Top-Tier Sponsor “Meet and Eat” Continental Breakfast with Penn State IT Leadership (Tuesday morning)
IMPORTANT: For transactions over $4,999.99 please select PAY BY CHECK and the United Way will contact to you to process your credit card payment.
- Three golf foursomes with dinner
- Company logo displayed on digital and on-course signage
- Recognition at awards dinner
- Exclusive Top-Tier Sponsor “Meet and Eat” Continental Breakfast with Penn State IT Leadership (Tuesday morning)
IMPORTANT: For transactions over $4,999.99 please select PAY BY CHECK and the United Way will contact to you to process your credit card payment.