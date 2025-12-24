Penn State Triangle Chapter's THON Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
$100 gift card to any ParTee Shack location. (Digital certificate)
Starting bid
2 Tickets to a Carolina Hurricane's home game. Section 104, Row L, Seats 3-4. Valued at $350+.
Your choice of game:
Mar 10, 2026 – vs Pittsburgh Penguins
Mar 12, 2026 – vs St. Louis Blues
Mar 18, 2026 – vs Pittsburgh Penguins
Mar 28, 2026 – vs New Jersey Devils
Mar 29, 2026 – vs Montreal Canadiens
Apr 2, 2026 – vs Columbus Blue Jackets
Apr 4, 2026 – vs New York Islanders
Starting bid
Canvas of Courgar. 36" W x 24" tall
Starting bid
2 tickets Section 108, Row F for any home game. Valued at $100.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Pair of men’s 9.5 PSU branded Nike Zoom Pegasus sneakers. Brand new, never worn
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Penn State Libraries Paterno 25th Anniversary Coasters with holder
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 red coffee mugs, 3 bags of roasted coffee
Starting bid
Restaurant. $50 gift card to Eastcut Sandwich Bar. Can be used at either Raleigh or Durham location. (Digital certificate)
Starting bid
Private tour and tasting for 4. Valued at $80. (Digital certificate)
Starting bid
Restaurant. $50 gift card to Timber Pizza Co.
Can be used at either Raleigh or Durham location.
Starting bid
VIP ticket package to Arrival From Sweden - The Music of ABBA on April 10, 2026, at 8:00 pm. Our VIP ticket package includes two tickets, parking, and access to the President’s Club Lounge. Valued at $500.
Starting bid
1 month of unlimited sessions along with a supplements basket from our Human Nutrition line. https://isielitetraining.com/
Starting bid
Restaurant. $50 gift card to Scratch Kitchen and Taproom.
Starting bid
Restaurant. $100 Gift Card to Village Tavern.
Starting bid
Inflatable Penn State Santa.
Starting bid
PSU picnic tote, blanket, tervis tumblers and koozies
Starting bid
Gift certificate for a round of gold for a foursome. Valued at $60.
Starting bid
Restaurant. $75 gift card to Lugano's Restaurant.
Starting bid
$100 gift card to Wegmans
Starting bid
One Penn State Triangle T-shirt. XL or L.
Starting bid
Coffee Shop. $25 gift card for The Optimist Raleigh. Can be used at either Raleigh location.
Starting bid
One Penn State Triangle T-shirt. Any Size S to XXL.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Reign Premium Sanitary Napkins. Includes 9 packages of sanitary napkins. Valued at ~$54.
- 3 Over Night heavy flow,
- 3 Very Light panty liner
- 1 Ultra Thin panty liner
- 1 Heavy flow
- 1 Moderate flow
Donated from local alumnus non-profit.
https://rec5.jewelpads.com/
Starting bid
$25 gift card to Sheetz
Starting bid
3 Books for young adult or adults. Valued at $55.
- Promised in Blood by Sadie Kincaid
- My Other Heart by Emma Nanami Strenner
- Brigands & Breadknives by Travis Baldree
Donated by Quail Ridge Books.
Starting bid
3 Books for young adult or adults. Valued at $70.
- The Lost Baker of Vienna by Sharon Kurtzman
- Ozzy & Me by Stephen Rae
- Growing Papaya Trees by Jessica Hernandez
Donated by Quail Ridge Books.
Starting bid
3 Books for young adult or adults. Valued at $42.
- Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin
- Fish Don't Go to School by Deb Pilutti
- Minecraft One Last Quest by Brandon Hoang
Donated by Quail Ridge Books.
Starting bid
$50 gift card to Heyday Brewing in Raleigh.
Starting bid
$25 gift card to student book store and two 409 Joe Pa buttons.
There are two of this auction item. This is 1 of 2.
Starting bid
$25 gift card to student book store and two 409 Joe Pa buttons.
There are two of this auction item. This is 2 of 2.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!