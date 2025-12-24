Hosted by

Penn State Triangle Chapter

About this event

Sales closed

Penn State Triangle Chapter's THON Silent Auction

Pick-up location

2141 E Williams St, Apex, NC 27539, USA

Gift Card - ParTee Shack $100
$50

Starting bid

$100 gift card to any ParTee Shack location. (Digital certificate)

Carolina Hurricanes (2 tickets) item
Carolina Hurricanes (2 tickets)
$175

Starting bid

2 Tickets to a Carolina Hurricane's home game. Section 104, Row L, Seats 3-4. Valued at $350+.

Your choice of game:
Mar 10, 2026 – vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Mar 12, 2026 – vs St. Louis Blues

Mar 18, 2026 – vs Pittsburgh Penguins

Mar 28, 2026 – vs New Jersey Devils

Mar 29, 2026 – vs Montreal Canadiens

Apr 2, 2026 – vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Apr 4, 2026 – vs New York Islanders

Cougar Canvas item
Cougar Canvas
$120

Starting bid

Canvas of Courgar. 36" W x 24" tall

NC Courage (2 Tickets) item
NC Courage (2 Tickets)
$50

Starting bid

2 tickets Section 108, Row F for any home game. Valued at $100.

Collapsible cooler item
Collapsible cooler item
Collapsible cooler
$15

Starting bid

Nike Zoom Pegasus Sneakers (9.5 M) item
Nike Zoom Pegasus Sneakers (9.5 M) item
Nike Zoom Pegasus Sneakers (9.5 M) item
Nike Zoom Pegasus Sneakers (9.5 M)
$30

Starting bid

Pair of men’s 9.5 PSU branded Nike Zoom Pegasus sneakers. Brand new, never worn

Penn State Libraries Folding Umbrella item
Penn State Libraries Folding Umbrella item
Penn State Libraries Folding Umbrella
$6

Starting bid

Book - Common Nymphs Of Eastern North America item
Book - Common Nymphs Of Eastern North America
$9

Starting bid

Penn State Libraries Earbuds item
Penn State Libraries Earbuds item
Penn State Libraries Earbuds
$8

Starting bid

Penn State Libraries Paterno 25th Anniversary Coasters item
Penn State Libraries Paterno 25th Anniversary Coasters
$8

Starting bid

Penn State Libraries Paterno 25th Anniversary Coasters with holder

Sports Illustrated Coach Paterno Magazine item
Sports Illustrated Coach Paterno Magazine
$5

Starting bid

Book - A Matter Of Simple Justice item
Book - A Matter Of Simple Justice
$5

Starting bid

Book - Lair Of The Lion item
Book - Lair Of The Lion
$9

Starting bid

Starbucks Gift Basket item
Starbucks Gift Basket
$27

Starting bid

2 red coffee mugs, 3 bags of roasted coffee

Gift Card - Eastcut Sandwich Bar $50 item
Gift Card - Eastcut Sandwich Bar $50
$15

Starting bid

Restaurant. $50 gift card to Eastcut Sandwich Bar. Can be used at either Raleigh or Durham location. (Digital certificate)

Ponysaurus Durham Private Tour & Tasting item
Ponysaurus Durham Private Tour & Tasting
$40

Starting bid

Private tour and tasting for 4. Valued at $80. (Digital certificate)

Gift Card - Timber Pizza Co $50 item
Gift Card - Timber Pizza Co $50
$15

Starting bid

Restaurant. $50 gift card to Timber Pizza Co.
Can be used at either Raleigh or Durham location.

DPAC VIP ticket package item
DPAC VIP ticket package
$150

Starting bid

VIP ticket package to Arrival From Sweden - The Music of ABBA on April 10, 2026, at 8:00 pm. Our VIP ticket package includes two tickets, parking, and access to the President’s Club Lounge. Valued at $500.

ISI Elite Training
$75

Starting bid

1 month of unlimited sessions along with a supplements basket from our Human Nutrition line. https://isielitetraining.com/

Gift Card - Scratch Kitchen and Taproom $50 item
Gift Card - Scratch Kitchen and Taproom $50
$15

Starting bid

Restaurant. $50 gift card to Scratch Kitchen and Taproom.

Gift Card - Village Tavern $100 item
Gift Card - Village Tavern $100
$30

Starting bid

Restaurant. $100 Gift Card to Village Tavern.

Inflatable Penn State Santa item
Inflatable Penn State Santa
$45

Starting bid

Inflatable Penn State Santa.

PSU Picnic Gift Basket item
PSU Picnic Gift Basket
$36

Starting bid

PSU picnic tote, blanket, tervis tumblers and koozies

Knights Play round of Golf for 4 item
Knights Play round of Golf for 4
$18

Starting bid

Gift certificate for a round of gold for a foursome. Valued at $60.

Gift Card - Lugano's Restaurant $75 item
Gift Card - Lugano's Restaurant $75
$23

Starting bid

Restaurant. $75 gift card to Lugano's Restaurant.

Gift Card - Wegmans $100 item
Gift Card - Wegmans $100
$30

Starting bid

 $100 gift card to Wegmans

Penn State Triangle Alumni Tshirt (Grey) item
Penn State Triangle Alumni Tshirt (Grey)
$10

Starting bid

One Penn State Triangle T-shirt. XL or L.

Gift Card - The Optimist item
Gift Card - The Optimist
$10

Starting bid

Coffee Shop. $25 gift card for The Optimist Raleigh. Can be used at either Raleigh location.

Penn State Triangle Alumni Tshirt (Blue) item
Penn State Triangle Alumni Tshirt (Blue)
$10

Starting bid

One Penn State Triangle T-shirt. Any Size S to XXL.

PSU Teddy Bear (Small) item
PSU Teddy Bear (Small)
$5

Starting bid

Penn State Post-it and Penn Holder item
Penn State Post-it and Penn Holder
$5

Starting bid

Penn State Helmet Clock item
Penn State Helmet Clock
$5

Starting bid

Penn State Football Joe Paterno Vinyl item
Penn State Football Joe Paterno Vinyl
$5

Starting bid

"A Memorial for Joe" DVD item
"A Memorial for Joe" DVD
$5

Starting bid

Female Hygiene Gift Basket item
Female Hygiene Gift Basket
$17

Starting bid

Reign Premium Sanitary Napkins. Includes 9 packages of sanitary napkins. Valued at ~$54.
- 3 Over Night heavy flow,
- 3 Very Light panty liner

- 1 Ultra Thin panty liner
- 1 Heavy flow
- 1 Moderate flow

Donated from local alumnus non-profit.
https://rec5.jewelpads.com/

Gift Card - Sheetz item
Gift Card - Sheetz
$8

Starting bid

$25 gift card to Sheetz

Fantasy/Romance Book Bundle item
Fantasy/Romance Book Bundle item
Fantasy/Romance Book Bundle
$17

Starting bid

3 Books for young adult or adults. Valued at $55.
- Promised in Blood by Sadie Kincaid
- My Other Heart by Emma Nanami Strenner
- Brigands & Breadknives by Travis Baldree

Donated by Quail Ridge Books.

Adult Book Bundle item
Adult Book Bundle item
Adult Book Bundle
$21

Starting bid

3 Books for young adult or adults. Valued at $70.
- The Lost Baker of Vienna by Sharon Kurtzman
- Ozzy & Me by Stephen Rae
- Growing Papaya Trees by Jessica Hernandez

Donated by Quail Ridge Books.

Child Book Bundle item
Child Book Bundle
$13

Starting bid

3 Books for young adult or adults. Valued at $42.
- Dragons Love Tacos by Adam Rubin
- Fish Don't Go to School by Deb Pilutti
- Minecraft One Last Quest by Brandon Hoang

Donated by Quail Ridge Books.

Gift Card - Heyday Brewing ($50) item
Gift Card - Heyday Brewing ($50)
$15

Starting bid

$50 gift card to Heyday Brewing in Raleigh.

Gift Card - Student Book Store 1 ($25) item
Gift Card - Student Book Store 1 ($25)
$9

Starting bid

$25 gift card to student book store and two 409 Joe Pa buttons.

There are two of this auction item. This is 1 of 2.

Gift Card - Student Book Store 2 ($25) item
Gift Card - Student Book Store 2 ($25)
$9

Starting bid

$25 gift card to student book store and two 409 Joe Pa buttons.

There are two of this auction item. This is 2 of 2.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!