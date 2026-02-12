Penn Winter Guard Trivia Night Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Get ready for a full year of exciting school spirit! This package includes two (2) all-season passes to every regular season home high school athletic event AND a reserved parking pass for all home football games — perfect for cheering on the team, color guard, and band, in comfort and convenience.
What’s Included
Thank you to the Penn Athletic Department and Penn Band Boosters for this item!
Value $175
Starting bid
Get everything you need to fire up the fun! This charming hand-painted wooden box is packed with backyard BBQ essentials — perfect for summer cookouts, tailgates, or family gatherings.
Beautifully crafted at Board & Brush, this decorative box doubles as stylish outdoor décor and practical storage long after the last burger is served.
Whether you’re hosting the neighborhood or heading to a tailgate, this bundle makes entertaining easy and festive.
Perfect for: Families, grill masters, new homeowners, or anyone who loves a good cookout!
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: Board & Brush
Starting bid
Uncork a perfect evening with this thoughtfully curated Date Night Wine Box, generously donated by the Mramor Family. Whether you're planning a cozy night in or a romantic celebration, this package sets the mood beautifully.
From rich chocolate indulgence to perfectly paired pours, this collection is designed for relaxation, connection, and a little luxury at home.
Perfect for couples, newlyweds, anniversaries, or anyone who appreciates a great glass of wine and decadent treats.
Estimated Value: $100
Donated by: The Mramor Family
Restrictions: Must be 21+ to purchase
Starting bid
Elevate your self-care routine with this premium Kevin Murphy styling and body care collection — generously donated by Natural Beauty Salon and valued at $260!
Known for high-performance, salon-quality products inspired by skincare technology, KEVIN.MURPHY delivers weightless hydration, flexible styling, and nourishing body care in one luxurious set.
Perfect for anyone who loves professional-grade haircare, smooth styling results, and spa-like body products at home.
Estimated Value: $260
Donated by: Natural Beauty Salon
Starting bid
Treat yourself — or someone special — to radiant, healthy skin with this beautifully curated skincare bundle from Aesthetics by Sophia. https://aestheticsbysophia.com/
Whether you’re protecting your glow, clearing up stubborn breakouts, or booking a relaxing service, this bundle offers the perfect balance of treatment and at-home care.
Estimated Value: $120
Donated by: Aesthetics by Sophia
Restrictions: Gift certificate subject to scheduling availability.
Starting bid
Bring home the flavor, fun, and flair of Vineyard 2121 — proudly voted 2025 Best Winery in Southwest Michigan by readers of the The Herald-Palladium!
Known for its exceptional wines, craft beer, hard ciders, premium vodka, and its relaxed atmosphere featuring live music and great food, Vineyard 2121 offers an unforgettable tasting experience.
Perfect for celebrating milestones, hosting friends, or elevating your next date night. Just chill, pour, and enjoy!
Estimated Value: $125
Donated by: Vineyard 2121
Restrictions: Must be 21+ to purchase
Starting bid
Indulge your sweet tooth and serve in style with this delightful dessert duo!
Enjoy a $25 Gift Card to Crumbl Cookies — famous for its rotating weekly flavors and warm, gourmet cookies that everyone loves. Pair your treats with a beautiful porcelain serving platter, perfect for displaying cookies, pastries, or your favorite homemade desserts.
Perfect for family gatherings, holiday parties, teacher gifts, or anyone who loves a sweet indulgence with a touch of style.
Estimated Value: $40
Donated by: Crumble Cookie
Restrictions: Gift card subject to store policies.
Starting bid
Get ready for laughs, friendly competition, and nonstop fun at Strikes & Spares Entertainment Center!
Perfect for families, friends, or a unique date night, this entertainment bundle delivers bowling action plus exciting attractions.
Whether you're planning a birthday outing, family night, or just looking for something fun to do, this package offers the perfect mix of competition and entertainment.
Estimated Value: $155
Donated by: Strikes & Spares Entertainment Center
Restrictions: Subject to availability; shoe rental not included unless otherwise specified.
Starting bid
Plan the perfect night out with this classic combo of great food and big-screen entertainment.
Start your evening with a $25 gift card to Chick-fil-A — famous for its chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and friendly service. Then pick your favorite film with a $30 movie gift card to Fandango, redeemable at participating theaters nationwide.
To complete the experience, enjoy a selection of movie candy for that authentic theater treat!
Perfect for date nights, family outings, teen fun, or anyone who loves dinner and entertainment without the planning hassle.
Estimated Value: $65+
Donated by: Chik-fil-a and the Hogan Family
Restrictions: Gift cards subject to individual company policies.
Starting bid
Valued at Over $1,000
Refresh, renew, and glow with this luxury aesthetics package from Rejuve Aesthetics and Wellness. This comprehensive beauty experience combines advanced professional treatments with premium medical-grade skincare for stunning, confidence-boosting results.
This package is perfect for anyone looking to elevate their skincare routine, reduce signs of aging, improve skin tone and texture, and enjoy long-lasting smooth results.
Whether you’re investing in self-care or gifting someone special, this is a truly luxurious experience that delivers real results.
Estimated Value: Over $1,000
Donated by: Rejuve Aesthetics and Wellness
Restrictions: appointments subject to availability.
Starting bid
Portraits & Posies
Valentino’s will donate a $250 Family Portrait gift certificate that may be used for family portraits at the beach, studio – inside or out, or another location of the winner’s choice. Portrait consultation is recommended and can be used anytime this calendar year.
Valentino’s gift certificate will be packaged together with
FarmHouse Blume’s donation of a lovely "Take me Home Tonight" floral arrangement valued at $100.
Winner receives both items!
Donated By: Valentino's Photography and FarmHouse Blume
Value: $350
Starting bid
Pamper & Relax Gift Set
Treat yourself—or someone special—to a little indulgence! This beautiful self-care bundle includes a $25 Gift Card to Studio 23 Hair & Nail Salon, perfect for refreshing your look with professional hair or nail services.
After your salon visit, continue the relaxation at home with:
Whether you're planning a spa day or looking for the perfect gift, this set offers style, relaxation, and a touch of everyday luxury.
Perfect for: Birthdays, Mother’s Day, teacher gifts, or a well-deserved treat for yourself
Donated By: Studio 23 Hair & Nail Salon
Value: $75
Starting bid
Calling all Hoosier fans! Celebrate your school spirit with this spirited Indiana University themed basket—perfect for game days, tailgates, or showing off your crimson pride all year long.
This fan-favorite package includes:
Everything you need to host the ultimate Hoosier game day!
Donated by: The Hogan Family
Estimated Value: $75
Bid high and cheer loud—Go Hoosiers! ❤️🤍
Starting bid
For the true bourbon enthusiast, this exceptional basket showcases a bottle of Blanton’s - The Original Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey — a highly sought-after, premium single barrel selection.
This 750 ml bottle (4-2009 from Barrel No. 300 on Rick No. 28) represents the craftsmanship and tradition that make Blanton’s one of the most respected names in bourbon.
Beautifully curated for the perfect Old Fashioned experience, this basket also includes:
Everything you need to craft a top-shelf cocktail and savor it in style.
Donated by: The Schrock Family
Estimated Value: Over $200
Raise your bid and toast to smooth sophistication and Penn Winter Guard—cheers! 🥃
Restrictions: Must be 21+ to bid or win this item
Starting bid
Capture the Moment: Family Photography Session with Nichole
Create lasting memories with a professional family photography session valued at $350! This exclusive offer includes a 45-minute session with talented photographer and Color Guard Mom Nichole Schrock, who will capture the unique moments that make your family special. Nichole will work with you to ensure your session is personal and unforgettable and a mutually agreed upon local outdoor location!
Package Includes:
Whether you're celebrating a milestone or just want to capture everyday moments, this photography session is the perfect way to preserve your family’s memories for generations. Don’t miss the chance to work with Nichole and create a keepsake that will be cherished for years!
With thanks to Nichole Schrock Photography for her generous donation! Check out her Instagram page:
https://www.instagram.com/nicholeschrockphotography/?hl=en
