Penn Winter Guard Trivia Night Silent Auction

🥃 Blanton’s Bourbon Connoisseur Basket

For the true bourbon enthusiast, this exceptional basket showcases a bottle of Blanton’s - The Original Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey — a highly sought-after, premium single barrel selection.

This 750 ml bottle (4-2009 from Barrel No. 300 on Rick No. 28) represents the craftsmanship and tradition that make Blanton’s one of the most respected names in bourbon.

Beautifully curated for the perfect Old Fashioned experience, this basket also includes:

2 Classic Rocks Glasses

Circle Ice Cube Maker

Simple Syrup

Bitters

Boozy Cherries

Gourmet Chocolates

Old Fashioned Recipe Card

Everything you need to craft a top-shelf cocktail and savor it in style.

Donated by: The Schrock Family

Estimated Value: Over $200

Raise your bid and toast to smooth sophistication and Penn Winter Guard—cheers! 🥃





Restrictions: Must be 21+ to bid or win this item