Hosted by

Renew Wesleyan Church

About this event

Penn York Family Retreat

100 Newtonburg Rd

Mahaffey, PA 15757, USA

Family Rate
$100
Available until Aug 16

Early Bird Rate

Family Rate
$120
Single Person Weekend Rate
$35
Available until Aug 16

Early Bird Rate

Single Person Weekend Rate
$40
Single Child Weekend Rate
$20
Available until Aug 16

* Must be accompanied by an adult*

Early Bird Rate

Single Child Weekend Rate
$25

* Must be accompanied by an adult*

Day Rate (Per Person)
$15
Available until Aug 16

Early Bird Rate

Day Rate (Per Person)
$20
Family Day Rate
$50
Available until Aug 16

Early Bird Rate

Family Day Rate
$55
Meal Sponsorship
$250

We are asking any churches willing to help make a donation to help provide meals for this event. We are also asking the sponsor church to provide volunteers to help serve the meal. (Meals will be bought and prepared by committee we are just needing people to help serve)

Sponsor Nighttime Snack
$100

For any churches or individuals who would be interested in providing funding for supplemental snacks please choose this option to make a donation to that fund.

Add a donation for Renew Wesleyan Church

$

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