Penn York Family Retreat

About this event
Early Bird Rate
Early Bird Rate
* Must be accompanied by an adult*
Early Bird Rate
* Must be accompanied by an adult*
Early Bird Rate
Early Bird Rate
We are asking any churches willing to help make a donation to help provide meals for this event. We are also asking the sponsor church to provide volunteers to help serve the meal. (Meals will be bought and prepared by committee we are just needing people to help serve)
For any churches or individuals who would be interested in providing funding for supplemental snacks please choose this option to make a donation to that fund.
$
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