PENNSCYPAA XXXVII

PENNSCYPAA 37 ROOM RESERVATON

1200 Main St

Bethlehem, PA 18018, USA

Single Occupancy - 1 night w/ communal bathroom
$60

One dorm room with 1 bed. You supply your own bedding. Bathrooms are located in the hallway . YOU MUST BRING YOUR OWN BEDDING. Sheets, blankets, and pillows. Beds are twin XL. Dorm rooms have air conditioning, mini fridge, and a microwave

Single Occupancy - 2 nights w/ communal bathroom
$120

One dorm room with 1 bed. You supply your own bedding. Bathrooms are located in the hallway. YOU MUST BRING YOUR OWN BEDDING. Sheets, blankets, and pillows. Beds are twin XL. Dorm rooms have air conditioning, mini fridge, and a microwave

Single Occupancy - 1 night w/ private bathroom
$70

One dorm room with 1 bed. You supply your own bedding. Bathrooms is single use- shared with others in suite. YOU MUST BRING YOUR OWN BEDDING. Sheets, blankets, and pillows. Beds are twin XL. Dorm rooms have air conditioning, mini fridge, and a microwave

Single Occupancy - 2 nights w/ private bathroom
$140

One dorm room with 1 bed. You supply your own bedding. Bathrooms is single use- shared with others in suit. YOU MUST BRING YOUR OWN BEDDING. Sheets, blankets, and pillows. Beds are twin XL. Dorm rooms have air conditioning, mini fridge, and a microwave

Double Occupancy - 1 night w/ communal bathroom
$60

One dorm room with 2 beds. You supply your own bedding. Bathrooms are located in the hallway. YOU MUST BRING YOUR OWN BEDDING. Sheets, blankets, and pillows. Beds are twin XL. Dorm rooms have air conditioning, mini fridge, and a microwave

Double Occupancy - 2 nights w/ communal bathroom
$120

One dorm room with 2 beds. You supply your own bedding. Bathrooms are located in the hallway. YOU MUST BRING YOUR OWN BEDDING. Sheets, blankets, and pillows. Beds are twin XL. Dorm rooms have air conditioning, mini fridge, and a microwave

Double Occupancy - 1 night w/ private bathroom
$70

One dorm room with 2 beds. You supply your own bedding. Bathrooms is single use- shared with others in suite. YOU MUST BRING YOUR OWN BEDDING. Sheets, blankets, and pillows. Beds are twin XL. Dorm rooms have air conditioning, mini fridge, and a microwave

Double Occupancy- 2 nights w/private bath
$140

One dorm room with 2 beds. You supply your own bedding. Bathrooms is single use- shared with others in suite. YOU MUST BRING YOUR OWN BEDDING. Sheets, blankets, and pillows. Beds are twin XL. Dorm rooms have air conditioning, mini fridge, and a microwave

