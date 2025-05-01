Pennypack Trust's Membership Raffle

* $150 gift certificate for native plants from Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve * Set of Vortex Diamondback HD 8x42 binoculars, * A copy of The Sibley Guide to Bird Life and Behavior, * A copy of Gardener's Guide to Native Plants of Northeastern Pennsylvania, * $25 gift card to Cellar Beast Winehouse, * 2 Pennypack koozies.
* $150 gift certificate for native plants from Bowman's Hill Wildflower Preserve * Set of Vortex Diamondback HD 8x42 binoculars, * A copy of The Sibley Guide to Bird Life and Behavior, * A copy of Gardener's Guide to Native Plants of Northeastern Pennsylvania, * $25 gift card to Cellar Beast Winehouse, * 2 Pennypack koozies.
Day on the Trail
$15
* Weize adult mountain bike in white, * Yeti cooler Tote * Yeti Rambler bottle, * $25 gift card to All Aboard Cafe * $25 gift card to Cellar Beast Winehouse * 2 Pennypack koozies * 2 Pennypack wildlife adult size tee shirts * and a Sand Cloud Beach Towel.
* Weize adult mountain bike in white, * Yeti cooler Tote * Yeti Rambler bottle, * $25 gift card to All Aboard Cafe * $25 gift card to Cellar Beast Winehouse * 2 Pennypack koozies * 2 Pennypack wildlife adult size tee shirts * and a Sand Cloud Beach Towel.
Chanticleer Garden Picnic
$15
8 tickets to Chanticleer Garden, * $25 gift card to Dave's Backyard Farms, * $25 gift card to Cellar Beast Winehouse, * 2 Pennypack koozies, * sunscreen, * 2 khaki Pennypack caps, * bottle of World O' Honey vinaigrette, * and a Sand Cloud Beach Towel.
8 tickets to Chanticleer Garden, * $25 gift card to Dave's Backyard Farms, * $25 gift card to Cellar Beast Winehouse, * 2 Pennypack koozies, * sunscreen, * 2 khaki Pennypack caps, * bottle of World O' Honey vinaigrette, * and a Sand Cloud Beach Towel.
Chanticleer Family Birders
$10
4 tickets to Chanticleer Garden * A copy of Sibley Birding Basics, * 2 khaki Pennypack caps.
4 tickets to Chanticleer Garden * A copy of Sibley Birding Basics, * 2 khaki Pennypack caps.
Chanticleer Family Visit
$10
4 tickets to Chanticleer Garden * $25 gift card to White Horse Cafe, * 2 Pennypack koozies.
4 tickets to Chanticleer Garden * $25 gift card to White Horse Cafe, * 2 Pennypack koozies.
Chanticleer Birder Duo
$5
2 tickets to Chanticleer Garden, * A copy of Sibley Birding Basics, * 2 khaki Pennypack khaki caps.
2 tickets to Chanticleer Garden, * A copy of Sibley Birding Basics, * 2 khaki Pennypack khaki caps.
Chanticleer Visit Duo
$5
2 tickets to Chanticleer, * 2 Pennypack koozies, * 2 Pennypack wildlife adult size tee shirts.
2 tickets to Chanticleer, * 2 Pennypack koozies, * 2 Pennypack wildlife adult size tee shirts.
Add a donation for Pennypack Ecological Restoration Tr
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!