Pensacola EggFest

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Pensacola EggFest

About this event

Pensacola EggFest LIVE Auction (DO NOT BID IN APP)

LIVE AUCTION: Custom Ceramic Big Green Egg Bowl Set item
LIVE AUCTION: Custom Ceramic Big Green Egg Bowl Set
$100

Starting bid

Custom Ceramic Big Green Egg Bowl Set. One large and 12 small bowls. Value: $500

LIVE AUCTION: Harvey's Hideaway Cabin Fishing Trip item
LIVE AUCTION: Harvey's Hideaway Cabin Fishing Trip item
LIVE AUCTION: Harvey's Hideaway Cabin Fishing Trip item
LIVE AUCTION: Harvey's Hideaway Cabin Fishing Trip
$1,500

Starting bid

2 NIGHT STAY AT ‘HARVEYS HIDEAWAY’

GUIDED FISHING TRIP FOR 4 ON LITTLE RED RIVER

201 Schmelzer Lane, Pangburn, AR, United States, 72121

Harvey’s Hideaway, on the Little Red River

Spend a weekend enjoying some much-needed R&R, fishing, and taking in the beauty. This 3 bedroom, 5 beds and two baths cabin has a private boat dock and is fully furnished.

Want a guided fishing trip while you are there?

Winning bid includes a guided trip for 4.

Value: $1500

LIVE AUCTION: BBQ Cook for 50 #1 item
LIVE AUCTION: BBQ Cook for 50 #1
$1,000

Starting bid

EggFest Cook for 50 People. BBQ and 2 Sides!

The EggFest team will cook for you and 49 of your closest friends. Value: $2000

LIVE AUCTION: BBQ Cook for 50 #2 item
LIVE AUCTION: BBQ Cook for 50 #2
$1,000

Starting bid

EggFest Cook for 50 People. BBQ and 2 Sides!

The EggFest team will cook for you and 49 of your closest friends. Value: $2000

LIVE AUCTION: Key Lime Pies! item
LIVE AUCTION: Key Lime Pies!
$50

Starting bid

Yum! Lots of pies to raffle off!

LIVE AUCTION: Private Flight to Saints v Panthers Dec 14th item
LIVE AUCTION: Private Flight to Saints v Panthers Dec 14th item
LIVE AUCTION: Private Flight to Saints v Panthers Dec 14th
$2,500

Starting bid

Saints v. Panthers Dec. 14, 2025

Two Tickets Section 122

Row 35, Seats 15-16

G2 Aviation: Private Flight to New Orleans round trip

Value: $5000

LIVE AUCTION: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar Private Tasting #1 item
LIVE AUCTION: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar Private Tasting #1 item
LIVE AUCTION: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar Private Tasting #1
$1,000

Starting bid

Old Hickory Whiskey Bar: Private Whiskey Tasting (2x)

Value: $2500


LIVE AUCTION: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar Private Tasting #2 item
LIVE AUCTION: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar Private Tasting #2 item
LIVE AUCTION: Old Hickory Whiskey Bar Private Tasting #2
$1,000

Starting bid

Old Hickory Whiskey Bar: Private Whiskey Tasting (2x)

Value: $2500


LIVE AUCTION: EggFest Cook for 10 #1 item
LIVE AUCTION: EggFest Cook for 10 #1
$1,000

Starting bid

EggFest Cook for 10 People. BBQ and 2 Sides!

The EggFest team will cook for you and 9 of your closest friends. Value: $1500

LIVE AUCTION: EggFest Cook for 10 #2 item
LIVE AUCTION: EggFest Cook for 10 #2
$1,000

Starting bid

EggFest Cook for 10 People. BBQ and 2 Sides!

The EggFest team will cook for you and 9 of your closest friends. Value: $1500

LIVE AUCTION: Sacred Paws: 1/2 Day Facility Dog Handler item
LIVE AUCTION: Sacred Paws: 1/2 Day Facility Dog Handler
$500

Starting bid

Value: $1500

Pine Stump Michigan Cabin Trip item
Pine Stump Michigan Cabin Trip
$250

Starting bid

VISIT THE BEAUTIFUL UPPER PENINSULA OF MICHIGAN FOR A 4 NIGHT STAY MONDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY NIGHT. PINE STUMP JUNCTION IS A DESTINATION FOR ANY OUTDOOR ENTHUSIAST. IT THE SUMMER YOU CAN FISH, HIKE, RIDE ATVS, ROCK HOUND, AND JUST SIGHT SEE SOME OF THE BEAUTFUL SIGHTS IN THE AREA. IN THE FALL YOU CAN SEE THE AMAZING FALL COLORS, GO SALMON FISHING, AND RIDE ATVS.

COME IN THE WINTER AND SEE EVERYTHING BY SNOWMOBILE! Value: $800

LIVE AUCTION: Backyard Projecter & Screen item
LIVE AUCTION: Backyard Projecter & Screen
$500

Starting bid

Enjoy a backyard projector and screen that transform any evening into a relaxed outdoor theater experience for family nights, parties and gatherings. Value: $800

Custom carved cheese board from New Zealand item
Custom carved cheese board from New Zealand
$500

Starting bid

Made from Swamp Kauri, a wood native to New Zealand. Valued at $1500 - $2000

LIVE AUCTION: Global Grill Dinner for 6 item
LIVE AUCTION: Global Grill Dinner for 6 item
LIVE AUCTION: Global Grill Dinner for 6
$750

Starting bid

Value: $1200

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