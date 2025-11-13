Pensacola EggFest LIVE Auction (DO NOT BID IN APP)

2 NIGHT STAY AT ‘HARVEYS HIDEAWAY’

GUIDED FISHING TRIP FOR 4 ON LITTLE RED RIVER

201 Schmelzer Lane, Pangburn, AR, United States, 72121

Harvey’s Hideaway, on the Little Red River

Spend a weekend enjoying some much-needed R&R, fishing, and taking in the beauty. This 3 bedroom, 5 beds and two baths cabin has a private boat dock and is fully furnished.

Want a guided fishing trip while you are there?

Winning bid includes a guided trip for 4.

Value: $1500