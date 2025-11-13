Pensacola EggFest LIVE Auction (DO NOT BID IN APP)

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Starting bid
Custom Ceramic Big Green Egg Bowl Set. One large and 12 small bowls. Value: $500
Starting bid
2 NIGHT STAY AT ‘HARVEYS HIDEAWAY’
GUIDED FISHING TRIP FOR 4 ON LITTLE RED RIVER
201 Schmelzer Lane, Pangburn, AR, United States, 72121
Harvey’s Hideaway, on the Little Red River
Spend a weekend enjoying some much-needed R&R, fishing, and taking in the beauty. This 3 bedroom, 5 beds and two baths cabin has a private boat dock and is fully furnished.
Want a guided fishing trip while you are there?
Winning bid includes a guided trip for 4.
Value: $1500
Starting bid
EggFest Cook for 50 People. BBQ and 2 Sides!
The EggFest team will cook for you and 49 of your closest friends. Value: $2000
Starting bid
EggFest Cook for 50 People. BBQ and 2 Sides!
The EggFest team will cook for you and 49 of your closest friends. Value: $2000
Starting bid
Yum! Lots of pies to raffle off!
Starting bid
Saints v. Panthers Dec. 14, 2025
Two Tickets Section 122
Row 35, Seats 15-16
G2 Aviation: Private Flight to New Orleans round trip
Value: $5000
Starting bid
Old Hickory Whiskey Bar: Private Whiskey Tasting (2x)
Value: $2500
Starting bid
Old Hickory Whiskey Bar: Private Whiskey Tasting (2x)
Value: $2500
Starting bid
EggFest Cook for 10 People. BBQ and 2 Sides!
The EggFest team will cook for you and 9 of your closest friends. Value: $1500
Starting bid
EggFest Cook for 10 People. BBQ and 2 Sides!
The EggFest team will cook for you and 9 of your closest friends. Value: $1500
Starting bid
Value: $1500
Starting bid
VISIT THE BEAUTIFUL UPPER PENINSULA OF MICHIGAN FOR A 4 NIGHT STAY MONDAY NIGHT TO THURSDAY NIGHT. PINE STUMP JUNCTION IS A DESTINATION FOR ANY OUTDOOR ENTHUSIAST. IT THE SUMMER YOU CAN FISH, HIKE, RIDE ATVS, ROCK HOUND, AND JUST SIGHT SEE SOME OF THE BEAUTFUL SIGHTS IN THE AREA. IN THE FALL YOU CAN SEE THE AMAZING FALL COLORS, GO SALMON FISHING, AND RIDE ATVS.
COME IN THE WINTER AND SEE EVERYTHING BY SNOWMOBILE! Value: $800
Starting bid
Enjoy a backyard projector and screen that transform any evening into a relaxed outdoor theater experience for family nights, parties and gatherings. Value: $800
Starting bid
Made from Swamp Kauri, a wood native to New Zealand. Valued at $1500 - $2000
Starting bid
Value: $1200
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!