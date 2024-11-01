2025 VENDORS - Pensacola VegFest

🍲 Description: Bring your delicious vegan dishes to Pensacola VegFest 2025! For $300, vendors receive a dedicated 10x10 booth space, a listing on our website, and shout-outs on social media 📣. Join us to serve up tasty plant-based bites to an excited crowd and connect with new customers!
2025 Artist Vendor
$100
No expiration
🎨 Description: Artists, showcase your vegan-friendly and cruelty-free creations! For $100, you’ll receive a 10x10 booth space in the main vendor area, along with a website listing. Connect with an eco-conscious audience that values unique, sustainable art! 🖌️✨
2025 Non-Profit Vendor
$100
No expiration
🌍 Description: Non-profits, join us to share your mission and engage with the community at Pensacola VegFest! For $100, you’ll receive a 10x10 booth space in a prime location, plus a listing on our website. This is a wonderful way to connect with festival-goers passionate about making a positive impact. 💚
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!