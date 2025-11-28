People before profit: Advancing an equitable healthcare future

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About this event
For UAEM chapter members.
With a virtual ticket, you will get access to our live-streamed plenary sessions and will have the opportunity to participate virtually in our workshops.
Must register with your ucla.edu email, and show UCLA student ID upon entry.
Must register with your ucla.edu email, and show UCLA ID upon entry.
For those not affiliated with UCLA or UAEM.
Sponsor a UAEM student member's travel to the conference.
For organizations or companies who would like a digital ad to be featured in the agenda packet, on the website, and on our social media in the lead up to the conference.
T-shirt and advertisement perks rolled into one.
Bronze sponsorship, plus named sponsor of a lunch and a vendor table.
Silver sponsorship, plus logo added to the conference banner and thank you slides.
Gold sponsorship, plus the option to host a workshop or panel at the conference.
$
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