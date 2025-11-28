Universities Allied for Essential Medicines North America, Corp

Hosted by

Universities Allied for Essential Medicines North America, Corp

About this event

People before profit: Advancing an equitable healthcare future

Los Angeles

CA 90095, USA

UAEM Student Member
$15

For UAEM chapter members.

Virtual Attendance
Free

With a virtual ticket, you will get access to our live-streamed plenary sessions and will have the opportunity to participate virtually in our workshops.

UCLA Student Ticket
Free

Must register with your ucla.edu email, and show UCLA student ID upon entry.

UCLA Faculty and Staff
Free

Must register with your ucla.edu email, and show UCLA ID upon entry.

General Ticket
$75

For those not affiliated with UCLA or UAEM.

Student Travel Sponsor
$500

Sponsor a UAEM student member's travel to the conference.

Advertisment
$500

For organizations or companies who would like a digital ad to be featured in the agenda packet, on the website, and on our social media in the lead up to the conference.

Bronze Sponsor
$1,000

T-shirt and advertisement perks rolled into one.

Silver Sponsor
$2,500

Bronze sponsorship, plus named sponsor of a lunch and a vendor table.

Gold Sponsor
$5,000

Silver sponsorship, plus logo added to the conference banner and thank you slides.

Presenting Sponsor
$20,000

Gold sponsorship, plus the option to host a workshop or panel at the conference.

Add a donation for Universities Allied for Essential Medicines North America, Corp

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