People For People, Inc. 36th Anniversary Celebration

923 N 2nd St

Philadelphia, PA 19123, USA

General Admission
$300

Be part of an unforgettable evening filled with community, connection, and impact. Your ticket includes full access to the program, entertainment, and a night dedicated to supporting life-changing initiatives. Together, we’ll celebrate progress, uplift families, and create brighter futures.

Cornerstone Partner Sponsor
$30,000
Exclusive Naming Rights for the Sponsors Reception

Premium Digital Advertisement

Social Media Spotlight

On-Stage Acknowledgement

Branded Event Signage

Enhanced Web Presence

Reserved VIP Seating

Pillar Partner Sponsor
$20,000
Bridge Builder Partner Sponsor
$10,000
Stepping Stone Partner Sponsor
$3,500
