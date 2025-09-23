People For People, Inc. 36th Anniversary Celebration

$
Be part of an unforgettable evening filled with community, connection, and impact. Your ticket includes full access to the program, entertainment, and a night dedicated to supporting life-changing initiatives. Together, we’ll celebrate progress, uplift families, and create brighter futures.
Exclusive Naming Rights for the Sponsors Reception
Premium Digital Advertisement
Social Media Spotlight
On-Stage Acknowledgement
Branded Event Signage
Enhanced Web Presence
Reserved VIP Seating
Premium Digital Advertisement
Social Media Spotlight
On-Stage Acknowledgement
Branded Event Signage
Enhanced Web Presence
Reserved VIP Seating
Premium Digital Advertisement
Social Media Spotlight
On-Stage Acknowledgement
Branded Event Signage
Enhanced Web Presence
Reserved VIP Seating
Premium Digital Advertisement
Social Media Spotlight
On-Stage Acknowledgement
Branded Event Signage
Enhanced Web Presence
Reserved VIP Seating
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing