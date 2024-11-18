People In Progress Ministries's shop

Assortment of chips, cookies, nuts, crackers, fruit snacks, soda and iced tea in a woven basket (if available).
Dark Brown Backpack
$35
Leather backpack with lots of room to carry whatever you need. Straps are adjustable and there are several pockets that zip open and close.
Light Brown Leather Cross Body Bag
$35
This light brown leather cross body bag is great for those on the go. There are many pockets and a shoulder strap with the option of a hand handle if you don't want to use the shoulder strap.
Michael Kors Blue and White Crossbody
$125
This cute blue, white and navy bag is great for those special occasions or just because. This is an authentic handbag. If you order one, please be sure to either pick it up from UPS or make sure someone is available to accept the shipment. This is for your safety.
Michael Kors Black and Beige Bag
$130
More and more people like carrying crossbody bags when out shopping, etc. It's easy to handle for any occasion.
Add a donation for People In Progress Ministries
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!