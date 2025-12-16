People Of Color Against Aids Network's Annual Legacy Gala Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Enter our 50/50 Raffle for a chance to win while supporting our mission. For $25, you’ll receive 3 raffle tickets, increasing your chances of taking home the prize.
Fifty percent (50%) of the total raffle proceeds will be awarded to one lucky winner, and the remaining fifty percent (50%) will directly support our programs and services. Every ticket purchased helps strengthen the work we do in the community.
The winning ticket will be drawn at the event. Presence is not required to win unless otherwise noted.
Thank you for your support and participation.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!