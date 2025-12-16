People Of Color Against Aids Network's Silent Auction

Package Two: Art & Wine — The Maryhill & Chihuly Excursion

Donated by: Maryhill Winery and Chihuly Garden and Glass

Experience Overview:

A perfect pairing of world-class glass art and Pacific Northwest wine culture. This package invites you to savor creativity, elegance, and taste in two iconic Washington experiences.

Package Includes:

Four (4) general admission tickets to Chihuly Garden and Glass

Four (4) wine tasting tickets at Maryhill Winery

Estimated Value: $480