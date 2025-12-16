Hosted by

People Of Color Against Aids Network

People Of Color Against Aids Network's Silent Auction

The Woodinville Bourbon Whiskey Escape item
The Woodinville Bourbon Whiskey Escape
$200

Starting bid

Package One: The Woodinville Bourbon Whiskey Escape

Donated by: Woodinville Whiskey Company

Experience Overview:
Indulge in the craft, character, and heritage of Washington’s premier distillery. This refined bourbon experience blends premium spirits with an immersive tasting journey in the heart of Woodinville’s celebrated whiskey district.

Package Includes:

One bottle of Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Post-distilled, 90 proof. Rich, smooth, and expertly aged

Four (4) tasting tickets to Woodinville Whiskey Company

Distillery location: Woodinville, WA 98072

Art & Wine — The Maryhill & Chihuly Excursion item
Art & Wine — The Maryhill & Chihuly Excursion
$200

Starting bid

Package Two: Art & Wine — The Maryhill & Chihuly Excursion

Donated by: Maryhill Winery and Chihuly Garden and Glass

Experience Overview:
A perfect pairing of world-class glass art and Pacific Northwest wine culture. This package invites you to savor creativity, elegance, and taste in two iconic Washington experiences.

Package Includes:

Four (4) general admission tickets to Chihuly Garden and Glass

Four (4) wine tasting tickets at Maryhill Winery

Estimated Value: $480

A Taste of Seattle Soul item
A Taste of Seattle Soul
$200

Starting bid

Package Three: A Taste of Seattle Soul

Donated by: Communion R&B and Chihuly Garden and Glass

Experience Overview:
Celebrate Seattle’s culinary and cultural excellence with this elevated dining and art experience. Perfect for food lovers and visitors alike.

Package Includes:

$150 dining certificate to Communion R&B Restaurant

Two (2) admission tickets to Chihuly Garden and Glass $ 80.00.

Estimated Value: $325

Pamper Yourself item
Pamper Yourself
$85

Starting bid

Package Four: Pamper Yourself

Donated by: The Body Mechanic

Experience Overview:
An invitation to rest, restore, and reset. This self-care package is ideal for anyone seeking intentional relaxation and therapeutic care.

Package Includes:

One (1) 60-minute massage session with The Body Mechanic

Valid through August 31, 2026

Estimated Value: $180

A Jazzy Night Out item
A Jazzy Night Out
$300

Starting bid

Package Five: A Jazzy Night Out

Donated by: Jazz Alley and Chihuly Garden and Glass

Experience Overview:
A sophisticated evening blending live jazz, fine dining, and iconic glass artistry—perfect for date night or a cultured night on the town.

Package Includes:

Two (2) admission tickets to Jazz Alley

Two (2) entrées at Jazz Alley

Two (2) tickets to Chihuly Garden and Glass

Estimated Value: $450

Woodinville Zoo Excursion & Chihuly Glass Getaway item
Woodinville Zoo Excursion & Chihuly Glass Getaway
$125

Starting bid

Package Six: Woodinville Zoo Excursion & Chihuly Glass Getaway

Donated by: Woodland Park Zoo and Chihuly Garden and Glass

Experience Overview:
A family-friendly yet elegant day out combining wildlife, art, and leisure. Ideal for couples or small families looking for a full Seattle-area experience.

Package Includes:

Two (4) tickets to Woodland Park Zoo

Two (4) tickets to Chihuly Garden and Glass

One bottle of wine

Two wine glasses

Picnic basket for a complete day-out experience

Estimated Value: $280

Royal Creations Event Design Experience item
Royal Creations Event Design Experience
$1,200

Starting bid

Package Seven: Royal Creations Event Design Experience

Donated by: Royal Creations Event Productions, LLC

Experience Overview:
Bring your vision to life with a professionally designed event by Royal Creations Event Productions. Perfect for weddings, milestone celebrations, or elegant private gatherings.

Package Includes:

Event design services for a wedding or special event

Coverage for up to 50 guests

Professional concept development, styling, and design consultation

Total Value: $4,500

An Evening of Soul & Celebration — Black Nativity Live item
An Evening of Soul & Celebration — Black Nativity Live
$150

Starting bid

Package Eight: An Evening of Soul & Celebration — Black Nativity Live

Donated by: Black Nativity

Experience Overview:
Experience the power, beauty, and cultural richness of Black Nativity. This beloved theatrical tradition brings the story of Christ’s birth to life through soul-stirring gospel music, dynamic dance, and vibrant storytelling. This uplifting performance is a cornerstone of the holiday season and a celebration of Black faith, artistry, and community.

Perfect for families, friends, or a meaningful night out steeped in culture and joy.

Package Includes:

  • Four (4) tickets to Black Nativity (live theatrical performance)
  • Premium seating is subject to availability

Estimated Value: $450

A Night at Wooden City Tacoma item
A Night at Wooden City Tacoma
$50

Starting bid

Package Nine: A Night at Wooden City Tacoma

Donated by: Wooden City Tacoma

Experience Overview:
Step into the heart of downtown Tacoma and experience the industrial-chic ambiance of Wooden City, where comfort meets sophistication. Enjoy a delightful evening with craft cocktails, hearty American cuisine, and the warm hospitality for which Wooden City is known.

Package Includes:

  • $50 gift certificate to Wooden City Tacoma
  • One bottle of wine (in Package)
  • Two wine glasses

A reservation is recommended to ensure the perfect night out!

Estimated Value: $100

