People Of Color Against Aids Network's Silent Auction

Package One: The Woodinville Bourbon Whiskey Escape
Donated by: Woodinville Whiskey Company
Experience Overview:
Indulge in the craft, character, and heritage of Washington’s premier distillery. This refined bourbon experience blends premium spirits with an immersive tasting journey in the heart of Woodinville’s celebrated whiskey district.
Package Includes:
One bottle of Woodinville Straight Bourbon Whiskey
Post-distilled, 90 proof. Rich, smooth, and expertly aged
Four (4) tasting tickets to Woodinville Whiskey Company
Distillery location: Woodinville, WA 98072
Package Two: Art & Wine — The Maryhill & Chihuly Excursion
Donated by: Maryhill Winery and Chihuly Garden and Glass
Experience Overview:
A perfect pairing of world-class glass art and Pacific Northwest wine culture. This package invites you to savor creativity, elegance, and taste in two iconic Washington experiences.
Package Includes:
Four (4) general admission tickets to Chihuly Garden and Glass
Four (4) wine tasting tickets at Maryhill Winery
Estimated Value: $480
Package Three: A Taste of Seattle Soul
Donated by: Communion R&B and Chihuly Garden and Glass
Experience Overview:
Celebrate Seattle’s culinary and cultural excellence with this elevated dining and art experience. Perfect for food lovers and visitors alike.
Package Includes:
$150 dining certificate to Communion R&B Restaurant
Two (2) admission tickets to Chihuly Garden and Glass $ 80.00.
Estimated Value: $325
Package Four: Pamper Yourself
Donated by: The Body Mechanic
Experience Overview:
An invitation to rest, restore, and reset. This self-care package is ideal for anyone seeking intentional relaxation and therapeutic care.
Package Includes:
One (1) 60-minute massage session with The Body Mechanic
Valid through August 31, 2026
Estimated Value: $180
Package Five: A Jazzy Night Out
Donated by: Jazz Alley and Chihuly Garden and Glass
Experience Overview:
A sophisticated evening blending live jazz, fine dining, and iconic glass artistry—perfect for date night or a cultured night on the town.
Package Includes:
Two (2) admission tickets to Jazz Alley
Two (2) entrées at Jazz Alley
Two (2) tickets to Chihuly Garden and Glass
Estimated Value: $450
Package Six: Woodinville Zoo Excursion & Chihuly Glass Getaway
Donated by: Woodland Park Zoo and Chihuly Garden and Glass
Experience Overview:
A family-friendly yet elegant day out combining wildlife, art, and leisure. Ideal for couples or small families looking for a full Seattle-area experience.
Package Includes:
Two (4) tickets to Woodland Park Zoo
Two (4) tickets to Chihuly Garden and Glass
One bottle of wine
Two wine glasses
Picnic basket for a complete day-out experience
Estimated Value: $280
Package Seven: Royal Creations Event Design Experience
Donated by: Royal Creations Event Productions, LLC
Experience Overview:
Bring your vision to life with a professionally designed event by Royal Creations Event Productions. Perfect for weddings, milestone celebrations, or elegant private gatherings.
Package Includes:
Event design services for a wedding or special event
Coverage for up to 50 guests
Professional concept development, styling, and design consultation
Total Value: $4,500
Package Eight: An Evening of Soul & Celebration — Black Nativity Live
Donated by: Black Nativity
Experience Overview:
Experience the power, beauty, and cultural richness of Black Nativity. This beloved theatrical tradition brings the story of Christ’s birth to life through soul-stirring gospel music, dynamic dance, and vibrant storytelling. This uplifting performance is a cornerstone of the holiday season and a celebration of Black faith, artistry, and community.
Perfect for families, friends, or a meaningful night out steeped in culture and joy.
Package Includes:
Estimated Value: $450
Donated by: Wooden City Tacoma
Experience Overview:
Step into the heart of downtown Tacoma and experience the industrial-chic ambiance of Wooden City, where comfort meets sophistication. Enjoy a delightful evening with craft cocktails, hearty American cuisine, and the warm hospitality for which Wooden City is known.
Package Includes:
A reservation is recommended to ensure the perfect night out!
Estimated Value: $100
