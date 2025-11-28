Peoples Cauldron

Peoples Cauldron Memberships

Apothecary Membership
$27

Renews monthly

This membership covers all your bulk herb needs ( up to 12oz! ) including tea blends! and hot tea and coffee in house.

Sustaining Membership
$100

Renews monthly

Becoming a supporting member not only covers the cost of your herbal needs but also allows us to provide low cost herbal medicine to others in the community.

Tea Time Membership
$13

Renews monthly

Our Tea Time Membership is for folks who want to come enjoy tea or coffee anytime in the shop or to go.

Cauldron Member
$1

No expiration

