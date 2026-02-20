Offered by

Miss Marion-polk Scholarship Program

People's Choice

Lizzi Voting item
Lizzi Voting
$1

People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!

Mya Voting item
Mya Voting
$1

People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!

Abby Voting item
Abby Voting
$1

People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!

Harmony Voting item
Harmony Voting
$1

People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!

Lauren Voting item
Lauren Voting
$1

People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!

Boston Voting item
Boston Voting
$1

People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!

Bridget Voting item
Bridget Voting
$1

People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!