People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!
People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!
People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!
People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!
People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!
People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!
People's Choice Voting--50% of the proceeds go to our winner in the form of a scholarship!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!