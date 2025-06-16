People's Choice Award | Dancing with The Sioux Falls Stars

Support Baylee & Josiah in the People’s Choice Award! Every dollar you donate equals one vote—and every vote gets them closer to winning. Vote as many times as you’d like—every dollar makes a difference!
Support Jenny & Clinton in the People’s Choice Award! Every dollar you donate equals one vote—and every vote gets them closer to winning. Vote as many times as you’d like—every dollar makes a difference!
Support Brett & Rachel in the People’s Choice Award! Every dollar you donate equals one vote—and every vote gets them closer to winning. Vote as many times as you’d like—every dollar makes a difference!
Support Bill & Regan in the People’s Choice Award! Every dollar you donate equals one vote—and every vote gets them closer to winning. Vote as many times as you’d like—every dollar makes a difference!
Support Gabe & McKenzie in the People’s Choice Award! Every dollar you donate equals one vote—and every vote gets them closer to winning. Vote as many times as you’d like—every dollar makes a difference!
Support Natasha & Luke in the People’s Choice Award! Every dollar you donate equals one vote—and every vote gets them closer to winning. Vote as many times as you’d like—every dollar makes a difference!
This is a DONATION directly to Empire Mental Health Support. *This purchase will not count towards The People's Choice Awards*
This is a DONATION directly to Empire Mental Health Support. *This purchase will not count towards The People's Choice Awards*
This is a DONATION directly to Empire Mental Health Support. *This purchase will not count towards The People's Choice Awards*
This is a DONATION directly to Empire Mental Health Support. *This purchase will not count towards The People's Choice Awards*
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing