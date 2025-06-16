People's Choice Award | Dancing with The Sioux Falls Stars

Baylee Peterson & Josiah Southall
$5

Support Baylee & Josiah in the People’s Choice Award! Every dollar you donate equals one vote—and every vote gets them closer to winning. Vote as many times as you’d like—every dollar makes a difference!

Jenny Hefty & Clinton Store
$5

Support Jenny & Clinton in the People’s Choice Award! Every dollar you donate equals one vote—and every vote gets them closer to winning. Vote as many times as you’d like—every dollar makes a difference!

Brett Anderson & Rachel Konrad
$5

Support Brett & Rachel in the People’s Choice Award! Every dollar you donate equals one vote—and every vote gets them closer to winning. Vote as many times as you’d like—every dollar makes a difference!

Bill O'Connor & Regan O'Connor
$5

Support Bill & Regan in the People’s Choice Award! Every dollar you donate equals one vote—and every vote gets them closer to winning. Vote as many times as you’d like—every dollar makes a difference!

Gabe Dannenbring & McKenzie Kock
$5

Support Gabe & McKenzie in the People’s Choice Award! Every dollar you donate equals one vote—and every vote gets them closer to winning. Vote as many times as you’d like—every dollar makes a difference!

Natasha Smith & Luke Humke
$5

Support Natasha & Luke in the People’s Choice Award! Every dollar you donate equals one vote—and every vote gets them closer to winning. Vote as many times as you’d like—every dollar makes a difference!

DONATION $50
$50

This is a DONATION directly to Empire Mental Health Support. *This purchase will not count towards The People's Choice Awards*

DONATION $100
$100

This is a DONATION directly to Empire Mental Health Support. *This purchase will not count towards The People's Choice Awards*

DONATION $250
$250

This is a DONATION directly to Empire Mental Health Support. *This purchase will not count towards The People's Choice Awards*

DONATION $500
$500

This is a DONATION directly to Empire Mental Health Support. *This purchase will not count towards The People's Choice Awards*

