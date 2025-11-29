Hosted by

Jackson County Gear Grinders

About this event

People's Choice Open Voting

Jackson

OH 45640, USA

Vote for Ryker R. (age 5) item
Vote for Ryker R. (age 5)
$1

By selecting this option, you're casting a vote for the candidate named above. You can select between 1 & 10 tickets to vote ($1-$10) each day per buyer.

Vote for Ike W. (age 5) item
Vote for Ike W. (age 5)
$1

By selecting this option, you're casting a vote for the candidate named above. You can select between 1 & 10 tickets to vote ($1-$10) each day per buyer.

Vote for Grayson F. (age 7) item
Vote for Grayson F. (age 7)
$1

By selecting this option, you're casting a vote for the candidate named above. You can select between 1 & 10 tickets to vote ($1-$10) each day per buyer.

Vote for Aubree R. (age 7) item
Vote for Aubree R. (age 7)
$1

By selecting this option, you're casting a vote for the candidate named above. You can select between 1 & 10 tickets to vote ($1-$10) each day per buyer.

Vote for Nicholas W. (age 8) item
Vote for Nicholas W. (age 8)
$1

By selecting this option, you're casting a vote for the candidate named above. You can select between 1 & 10 tickets to vote ($1-$10) each day per buyer.

Vote for Cole M. (age 9) item
Vote for Cole M. (age 9)
$1

By selecting this option, you're casting a vote for the candidate named above. You can select between 1 & 10 tickets to vote ($1-$10) each day per buyer.

Vote for Emma B. (age 10) item
Vote for Emma B. (age 10)
$1

By selecting this option, you're casting a vote for the candidate named above. You can select between 1 & 10 tickets to vote ($1-$10) each day per buyer.

Vote for Jadyn R. (age 10) item
Vote for Jadyn R. (age 10)
$1

By selecting this option, you're casting a vote for the candidate named above. You can select between 1 & 10 tickets to vote ($1-$10) each day per buyer.

Vote for Lily S. (age 13) item
Vote for Lily S. (age 13)
$1

By selecting this option, you're casting a vote for the candidate named above. You can select between 1 & 10 tickets to vote ($1-$10) each day per buyer.

Add a donation for Jackson County Gear Grinders

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!