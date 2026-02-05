People's Chorus
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People's Chorus

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People's Chorus

About this event

Sales closed

People's Chorus March Concert 2026 - Pastime with Good Company (wrong url)

1203 W Green St

Urbana, IL 61801, USA

Add a donation for People's Chorus

$

General admission - suggested price ($20)
$20

Please support the choir community by purchasing your tickets at the suggested price if possible! Ticket sales ensure our choir can continue bringing music to Champaign-Urbana. If this isn't possible, select one of the "pay what you can" options and come enjoy our music--CU Sings is here for our community!

General admission - pay what you can ($15)
$15
General admission - pay what you can ($10)
$10
General admission - pay what you can ($5)
$5
General admission - pay what you can
Free

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!