2025 Peotone PTO Silent Auction

Your child’s chance to be in charge!

Step into the principal’s shoes for a day and experience what it’s like to run the school. The lucky winner will spend the day shadowing and supporting the Principal Sosnowski, making special announcements, visiting classrooms, checking in on staff, reading aloud to a class, making important phone calls, and enjoying a special lunch with the principal.





This unforgettable experience gives one student the opportunity to be a school leader, make memories, and see what it’s like to be Principal for the Day!