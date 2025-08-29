Hosted by

2025 Peotone PTO Silent Auction

Ride to School in a Firetruck
$10

Starting bid

*CS/PES/PJHS Only*
Give your child a once-in-a-lifetime experience with an unforgettable ride to school in a firetruck!
Your student will enjoy a VIP pickup by the Manhattan FPD Peotone Station 83 - complete with lights, excitement, and memories they’ll never forget.

Ride to School with a Police Officer
$10

Starting bid

The winner starts the morning enjoying donuts with police officers at the Peotone Police Station (parents are encouraged to be present for photos), then will be given a ride to school in a police car (emergency lights activated when we arrive on school grounds)

Breakfast with Assistant Superintendent
$10

Starting bid

Dunkin Donut Breakfast with Assistant Superintendent Zurales for you and 2 friends!

(PEEP) BLAIR - PreK
$10

Starting bid

Snack and craft activity before or after school with Ms. Blair.

(PEEP) DOYLE - PreK
$10

Starting bid

Snack and craft activity before or after school with Mrs. Doyle!

(PEEP) HOSKINS - PreK
$10

Starting bid

Snack and craft before or after school with Ms. Hoskins

(PEEP) FIER - Admin Assistant
$10

Starting bid

Free Paint Class with Ms. Fier!

We will be painting "Snow Birds."
Jan 14th at the Peotone Park District from 6:00-7:00pm.

(PEEP) FIER - Admin Assistant
$10

Starting bid

Come do a craft in the office with Ms. Fier

(PES) Principal for the Day
$10

Starting bid

Your child’s chance to be in charge!

Step into the principal’s shoes for a day and experience what it’s like to run the school. The lucky winner will spend the day shadowing and supporting the Principal Sosnowski, making special announcements, visiting classrooms, checking in on staff, reading aloud to a class, making important phone calls, and enjoying a special lunch with the principal.


This unforgettable experience gives one student the opportunity to be a school leader, make memories, and see what it’s like to be Principal for the Day!

(PES) BUSSEAN - Kindergarten
$10

Starting bid

Breakfast with Ms. Bussean! Student will get to come in early and eat a breakfast of their choice provided by Ms. Bussean!

We will get to spend some time together before our day starts eating something yummy.

(PES) HENNKE - Kindergarten
$10

Starting bid

Choice of McDonald's or Dunkin Donuts breakfast for student and one friend before school with Mrs. Hennke.

Student winner will also receive a small gift basket including a 14in. Squishmallow.

(PES) MCDONALD - Kindergarten
$10

Starting bid

Games with a Ms. McDonald and a friend!

(PES) MONAHAN - 1st Grade
$10

Starting bid

Fun Hands-on Science Experiments
After School- 3:15-4:00pm with Ms. Monahan for your student and a friend.

(PES) NORVILAS - 1st Grade
$10

Starting bid

Craft or Game Before School (7:45-8:15) with Ms. Norvilas

(PES) SCHEFFERS - 1st Grade
$10

Starting bid

Before school game morning with donuts with Ms. Scheffers. Bring 2 friends along to join in the fun!

(PES) CHAPLINSKI - 2nd Grade
$10

Starting bid

Game Lunch with 3 friends of their choice with Mrs. Chaplinski.

Eat their lunch and play games in the classroom while we listen to music and have a laugh filled lunch time.

(PES) HARTSFIELD - 2nd Grade
$10

Starting bid

Donuts and craft morning with Ms. Hartsfield!

Your student and one friend will spend a morning doing fun crafts and having donuts before school starts. They will also receive a bag of goodies :)

(PES) BIALKO - 3rd Grade
$10

Starting bid

A riding lesson with Mrs. Bialko! Your visit will include learning how to groom and take care of horses, a chance to check out/tour Mrs. Bialko's family farm, visit some sheep and maybe even see the boarder collies herding, and a riding lesson given by Mrs. Bialko. No experience is needed. This experience will last about 2 hours and the date and time will be scheduled with the winner and Mrs. Bialko. This event works best scheduled in the spring.

(PES) BONAREK - 3rd Grade
$10

Starting bid

Donuts with Mr. Bonarek before school. Bring 2 friends with you!

(PES) GRANICZNY - 3rd Grade
$10

Starting bid

After school game and special treat/snack (winner's choice, provided by the teacher).

The winning student will be able to stay after school till about 4:00 to play a game/games of choice and bring two friends with.

I will be sure to purchase the snack/treat the winner chooses.

(PES) ULAS - 2nd Grade
$10

Starting bid

Lunch with the Teacher

(PES) POPOVICH - 3rd Grade
$10

Starting bid

Student can choose two friends to join him/her before or after school (your choice) for a snack (provided by Mrs. Popovich) and game time! (Your favorite game can be brought in or games can be provided by Mrs. Popovich.)

(PES) DEWEESE - Music / 1st Grade Concert
$10

Starting bid

4 reserved front row seats for 1st grade concert in May

(PES) Deweese - Music / 2nd Grade Concert
$10

Starting bid

4 reserved front row seats for 2nd grade concert in May

(PES) MURRAY - Art
$10

Starting bid

Painting session with Ms. Murray before school - with donuts and milk or juice.

(PES) SHANAHAN - P.E.
$10

Starting bid

Student can pick three friends to have lunch with Mrs. Shanahan outside at the picnic tables.

(PES) DAVIS - Permanent Sub
$10

Starting bid

“Hoops & Pizza After-School Hangout”

I’m offering an after-school basketball hangout where the winning student and up to three friends can stay after school to shoot hoops, play mini-games, and enjoy pizza together right in the gym. We’ll mix in fun basketball activities, friendly competition, and a relaxed pizza break—all as one fun experience.

A great way to get extra court time, spend time with friends, and have a blast!

(PES) CLARK - English Language Specialist
$10

Starting bid

Building Blocks and Cookie Crumbs-That's How Fun is Made!

Winning student can pick a friend to bring along for a fun after school activity of building with Legos while enjoying Crumbl Cookie with Ms. Clark.

Lego creation is yours to keep! Any and all allergies must be communicated if another type of treat is needed.

(PES) CHENOWETH - Speech & Language Specialist
$10

Starting bid

You and a friend can enjoy a snack and game after school with Ms. Chenoweth in the speech and language office

(PES) DEUTSCHE - Math Interventionist
$10

Starting bid

Games and snacks with Miss Deutsche for the winner and 2 friends of their choice!

(PES) SADLER - Reading Specialist
$10

Starting bid

Breakfast & Books with Mrs. Sadler - winner can choose 2 friends to join Mrs. Sadler before school for donuts and a fun story

(PES) SEXTON - Primary Specialist
$10

Starting bid

Winner chooses two friends to come play games and enjoy a snack either before or after school!

(PES) STANLEY - Lunch/Recess Supervisor
$10

Starting bid

Be my Junior Lunch / Recess Supervisor for your Grade during your Lunch & Recess time for a day! Whistle, ID and shirt will be provided for you!

(PES) WRIGHT - Special Education
$10

Starting bid

Lunch with Mrs. Wright +2 buddies

(PIC) Lunch with Principal Tekiela & Mrs
$10

Starting bid

A special Culver's lunch with Mrs. Tekiela and Mrs. Henderson.

*This can be for the top two winners - we will notify the 2nd place bidder via email

(PIC) TEKIELA & HENDERSON
$10

Starting bid

After after-school tea party with you and 6 friends with Mrs. Tekiela and Miss Henderson.

(PIC) BUHLE - 4th Grade
$10

Starting bid

Breakfast with Buhle!

McDonald's Breakfast for you and 2 friends before school!

(PIC) MCALLISTER - 4th Grade
$10

Starting bid

Lunch w/ Mr McAllister and 2 friends and shooting hoops together during recess.

(PIC) OSTBY - 4th Grade
$10

Starting bid

Dunkin' donut + drink with Mrs. Ostby plus a friend of your choice before school.

(PIC) AMONI & PHILLIPS - 5th Grade
$10

Starting bid

One PIC student and a PIC friend (the winner of the auction chooses their friend) may challenge Mrs. Amoni and Mr. Phillips to a doubles pickleball match.

(PIC) SNOWDEN - 5th Grade Teacher
$10

Starting bid

"Shooting Hoops" with Mr. Snowden and a friend at lunch/recess

(PIC) SCHUBBE - Library Media Specialist
$10

Starting bid

Lunch, games, and gifts in the PIC library with one or two friends.

(PJHS) Principal for the Day
$10

Starting bid

PJHS Principal for the Day - including lunch with 2 friends provided by Mr. McGovern

(PJHS) Assistant Principal for the Day
$10

Starting bid

Assistant Principal for the day - including lunch with 2 friends provided by Mrs. Harden

(PJHS) BITTNER & BOZARTH - 6th Grade)
$10

Starting bid

During the third quarter enjoy a Bit/Boz Bosco Lunch with Ms. Bittner, Mrs. Bozarth, and one friend. Bosco sticks and your choice of ice cream from Tony's Pizza.

Open to 6th grade students during the lunch hour.

(PJHS) FITZPATRICK/CHIRICO/BACHMANN - ELA
$10

Starting bid

One student can bring 2 friends to each lunch with Mrs. Chirico, Mrs. Bachmann, and Ms. Fitzpatrick during 5B. We will provide Tony's for lunch and dessert.

(PJHS) MCINTYRE - Social Worker
$10

Starting bid

Breakfast and a walk for the student and a friend with Penny (and Miss McIntyre)

Miss McIntyre will provide breakfast for a student and their friend, and then they will go on a morning walk with Penny. This will be done in the spring when the weather is nicer.

(PJHS) MROZEK - 8th Grade Math
$10

Starting bid

Lunch with Mrs. Mrozek for a student plus a few friends!

(PJHS) STALEY - Science
$10

Starting bid

Breakfast with Ms. Staley and one friend. This is open for all Ms. Staley's present and past students.

(PJHS) STALEY - 6th Grade Science
$10

Starting bid

*Open for 6th grade students only*
Lunch with Ms. Staley and up to 10 friends. Students will bring a sack lunch and watch a video in Ms. Staley's class during lunch.

This will happen 4th quarter when Ms. Staley has a lunch time with her students.

